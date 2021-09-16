Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RPM International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPM   US7496851038

RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RPM International : to Announce Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Results on October 6, 2021

09/16/2021 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2022 first-quarter ended August 31, 2021, before the stock market opens on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The results will be issued via newswire and will also be available on the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT the same day. The call can be accessed via webcast at www.RPMinc.com/Investors/Presentations-Webcasts/ or by dialing 833-323-0996 or 236-712-2462 for international callers. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call, which will last approximately one hour, will be open to the public, but only financial analysts will be permitted to ask questions. The media and all other participants will be in a listen-only mode.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. EDT on October 6, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on October 13, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 for international callers. The access code is 2683398. The call also will be available both live and for replay, and as a written transcript, via the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
09:17aRPM INTERNATIONAL : to Announce Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Results on October 6, ..
BU
09/15RPM INTERNATIONAL : to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
09/14RPM INTERNATIONAL : Nance Named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black ..
BU
09/10RPM INTERNATIONAL : UBS Adjusts RPM International PT to $97 From $105, Maintains..
MT
09/09CUSTODIAN REIT PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
DJ
09/07RPM INTERNATIONAL : Acquires Chemical Manufacturing Plant From ChampionX For Und..
MT
09/07CHAMPIONX : Divests Chemical Manufacturing Plant in Texas
MT
09/07RPM INTERNATIONAL : Purchases Texas Manufacturing Plant to Meet Customer Demand ..
BU
09/07RPM International Inc. Purchases Texas Manufacturing Plant to Meet Customer D..
CI
09/07RPM International Inc. acquired 178,000-square-foot chemical manufacturing fa..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 339 M - -
Net income 2022 517 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 10 275 M 10 275 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 15 490
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
RPM International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 79,18 $
Average target price 95,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank C. Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Russell L. Gordon Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lonny R. DiRusso Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew Franklin Vice President-Information Technology
Michael H. Sullivan Chief Restructuring Officer & VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.37%10 275
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY22.00%78 403
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED21.26%43 732
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.4.50%35 772
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-35.22%31 511
AKZO NOBEL N.V.13.77%21 529