  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RPM International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPM   US7496851038

RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RPM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
91.04 USD   -1.16%
RPM to Announce Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results on October 5, 2022, and Provides Investor Day Webcast Information

09/15/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2023 first quarter before the stock market opens on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The results will be issued via newswire and will also be available on the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT the same day. The call can be accessed via webcast at www.RPMinc.com/Investors/Presentations-Webcasts/ or by dialing 800-289-0720, or 323-701-0160 for international callers. The confirmation code is 1615107. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call, which will last approximately one hour, will be open to the public, but only financial analysts will be permitted to ask questions. The media and all other participants will be in a listen-only mode.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available from approximately 1:30 p.m. EDT on October 5, 2022, until 1:30 p.m. EDT on October 12, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112, or 719-457-0820 for international callers. The access code is 1615107. The call also will be available both live and for replay, and as a written transcript, via the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

Investor Day Webcast Information

As previously announced, RPM will be hosting an investor day on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The investor day will include management presentations focused on MAP 2025 details, sustainability initiatives and the company’s Construction Products Group. These presentations can be accessed via webcast at www.RPMinc.com/Investors/Presentations-Webcasts/ or by dialing 800-289-0720, or 323-701-0160 for international callers. The confirmation code is 2715265.

For those unable to listen to the live presentations, a replay will be available from approximately 1:30 p.m. EDT on October 7, 2022, until 1:30 p.m. EDT on October 14, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112, or 719-457-0820 for international callers. The access code is 2715265. The webcast will be available both live and for replay via the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 16,800 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Matt Schlarb, senior director – investor relations, at 330-220-6064 or mschlarb@rpminc.com.


