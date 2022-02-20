RPMGlobal : Appendix 4D - Half Yearly Results - 31 December 2021

Review and Results of Operations (Continued)

Financial Position

On 31 December 2021, the Group had net assets of $65.8 million (June 2021: $61.4 million), including cash of

$32.4 million (June 2021: $44.6 million) and no debt.

As most of the software maintenance support revenue is invoiced at the start of the calendar year (and paid in the second half of the company's financial year) the first half years' operating cash outflow is traditionally lower than the second half which was again the case during this period.

Business Acquisitions

During the half year, the Group acquired two Australian Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) advisory consulting services companies with $3.9 million paid by the Group in completion payments for those acquisitions during the half year.

On 1 July 2021, the Group acquired 100% of the issued share capital of Nitro Solutions Pty Ltd (Nitro) located in Brisbane, to establish an ESG division in its Advisory business.

On 30 September 2021, the Group acquired 100% of the issued share capital of Blueprint Environmental Strategies Pty Ltd (Blueprint), an ESG company located in Perth to increase the size of its Advisory ESG division.

Software Acquisitions

In December 2021 the Group paid $0.25m for a copy of the software code from Eden Suite Pty Ltd for its Environmental Data Management and Reporting Software. The acquisition provided the Group with exclusive worldwide rights to the intellectual property in the Eden Suite software for use in the mining and quarrying industries along with the ability to extend and integrate use of the software inside the Group's suite of software products.

In December 2021, the Group acquired the rights to three mine planning optimisation software products as part of a three year collaborative research partnership with Sudbury, Canada based MIRARCO, an innovative solution research provider for the mining industry and research arm of Laurentian University, a leading Canadian mining University. Total consideration for this transaction is expected to be approximately $0.165m.

Outlook

While the COVID-19 Omicron variant continues to spread around the world we are seeing a gradual reopening of international borders. We believe that the impact of Omicron on the business will reduce as the year progresses and hope that by the start of the new financial year in July most things will have returned to normal.

Our new ESG Advisory division continues to go from strength to strength and represents most of the 37% increase in revenue of the Advisory division over the corresponding prior period. We expect to see this business continue to grow.

In terms of changes to the competitive market landscape in which the company operates, during calendar year 2021 two relatively small private mine scheduling software companies were acquired and consolidated by private equity and in the first quarter of calendar 2022 another larger player in the design and mine scheduling space will be acquired by one of the major OEM's.

The company is making slow and steady progress in moving its products to a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. We expect development costs to rise again in H2 as we push to complete this programme of work over the next 18 months.

We have made excellent progress on our four large new software products, three of which will be released in H2 2022.