RPMGlobal : Application for quotation of securities - RUL

Number of +securities to be quoted
90,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.59000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
$0.59 for each of the 90,000 Ordinary Shares issued following the exercise of 90,000 employee share options granted on 9 February 2017
Number of +securities to be quoted
25,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.58000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
$0.58 for each of the 25,000 Ordinary Shares issued following the exercise of 25,000 employee share options granted on 14 December 2018