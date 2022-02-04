Log in
    RUL   AU000000RUL2

RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RUL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/04 12:10:50 am
1.88 AUD   +2.73%
01:26aRPMGLOBAL : Application for quotation of securities - RUL
PU
01/21RPMGLOBAL : Application for quotation of securities - RUL
PU
01/12RPMGLOBAL : Application for quotation of securities - RUL
PU
RPMGlobal : Application for quotation of securities - RUL

02/04/2022 | 01:26am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

RUL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

115,000

04/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

010672321

1.3

ASX issuer code

RUL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RULAS : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RUL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

115,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

2/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/2/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

4/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

90,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.59000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

$0.59 for each of the 90,000 Ordinary Shares issued following the exercise of 90,000 employee share options granted on 9 February 2017

Number of +securities to be quoted

25,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.58000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

$0.58 for each of the 25,000 Ordinary Shares issued following the exercise of 25,000 employee share options granted on 14 December 2018

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:25:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
