  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  RPMGlobal Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    RUL   AU000000RUL2

RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RUL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/31 02:10:28 am EDT
1.720 AUD   +0.88%
02:30aRPMGLOBAL : Application for quotation of securities - RUL
PU
05/27RPMGlobal Holdings Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/26RPMGlobal Holdings Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 11,450,000 shares, representing 4.92% of its issued share capital.
CI
RPMGlobal : Application for quotation of securities - RUL

05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday May 31, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

RUL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

16,668

31/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

010672321

1.3

ASX issuer code

RUL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

31/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RULAS : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RUL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

16,668

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/5/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/5/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

31/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

16,668

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.57000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

$0.57 for each of the 16,668 Ordinary shares issued following the exercise of 16,668 employee share options granted on 8 June 2017

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 63,3 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net income 2021 -5,46 M -3,93 M -3,93 M
Net cash 2021 38,5 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 396 M 285 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 275
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RPMGlobal Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard James Mathews Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Michael Kochanowski Chief Financial Officer & Executive General Manage
Stephen John Baldwin Chairman
Paul Beesley Chief Technology Officer
Ross Collins Needham Walker Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.70%285
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.76%2 043 571
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.70%55 359
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.36%49 403
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-51.54%46 975
SEA LIMITED-62.96%46 380