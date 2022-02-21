RPMGlobal : FY22 1H Half Year Investor Presentation

onlyuse
ersonalHALF YEAR REVIEW
FY2022
ersonal use only
Page 2
ersonal use only
DIVERSIFIED CLIENT BASE
Global Resource Leaders
ersonal use only
Global Commodity Leaders
Coal & Energy
Iron Ore
Gold, Copper & Metals
Oil sands, Potash & Diamonds
Global Mining Contractors
Original Equipment Manufacturers & Dealers
JV Partners
Financial Institutions
ACQUISITIONS
only
use
Software IP
Discrete Event
Short Interval
Inventory Optimiser
Simulator
Control
ersonal
Mine Design
Spatial Database
Asset Management
3 Underground
Business
3 Underground &
Optimisers
Intelligence Platform
Surface Optimisers
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2020
Page 5
Environmental
Consultancy
Software IP
3 Underground Optimisers
Emissions Reporting
2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
RPMGlobal Holdings Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 05:00:02 UTC.