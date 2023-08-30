RPS' Project Management Division has grown significantly in both capability and capacity with the addition of Tetra Tech Coffey's project management team.

Tetra Tech Coffey's PM team recently merged with RPS as part of a restructure by parent company Tetra Tech.

RPS Executive Director, Michael Owens says it's an exciting time for the Project Management Division.

"This is a significant boost to our team's capacity and brings together two of Australia's most established project management businesses.

"Tetra Tech Coffey has extensive experience, particularly in Defence, commercial and residential development, education, local government, and state government projects.

"The addition of these highly skilled professionals will bolster our capabilities and will enable us to not only take on more work but also provide our existing clients with greater access to resources and expertise."

Michael says the new project managers will be spread across six offices.

"Our new colleagues will join RPS' PM teams in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle, and the Gold Coast.

"This merger could not have been better timed. We're experiencing sustained growth and have identified further opportunities, which we can now pursue with our expanded team.

"I also have a long professional and personal connection to Tetra Tech Coffey having worked there some years ago. I'm looking forward to collaborating with our new colleagues and continuing to grow RPS' Project Management Division."