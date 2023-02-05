Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RPS GROUP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPS   GB0007594764

RPS GROUP

(RPS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:00 2023-01-23 am EST
221.00 GBX   -.--%
01/30Human Health In Environmental Impact Assessment (eia) : why the new guidance is so important
PU
01/24Tetra Tech Closes RPS Group Acquisition
MT
01/24British Consulting Group RPS Delists From London Bourse After Tetra Tech Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RPS : kickstarts CIWEM Professional Development Scheme

02/05/2023 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At RPS, we create shared value by solving problems that matter to a complex, urbanising and resource-scarce world. We are able to deliver these services, with a workforce that is stronger together. Bringing out the best in one another and allowing our people to thrive and share in their own careers, is a large part of why we're successful.

We are therefore pleased to announce the launch of our CIWEM (Chartered Institute of Water and Environmental Management) Professional Development Scheme. This scheme is a recognition of our commitment to helping our employees pursue and achieve their Chartered Status as part of our career development framework. The scheme is run by the RPS Water Technical team but is open to all employees at RPS.

How it works

This scheme provides a structured approach for RPS employees to pursue and achieve professional qualifications. CIWEM offers four chartered status pathways and the scheme has been set up to support all colleagues with differing back grounds. The scheme also includes the all-new TechCIWEM which provides a technician professional qualification. Candidates can use this qualification as a steppingstone towards gaining their complete C.WEM or as a recognition of their career to date.

This announcement builds on the Business Partnership that started last year between RPS and CIWEM. This partnership formalised the long and ongoing relationship that RPS and CIWEM have had, providing several benefits to both organisations.

Steve Hogg Water Consulting Director said, "This is a great opportunity for all our Water and Environmental colleagues to get assistance in achieving their chartered status. Getting chartered is a great step in your career, recognising the work that you have done to that point and achieving a professional qualification. It's great to be working with CIWEM to help our employees achieve their career goals."

Attachments

Disclaimer

RPS Group plc published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RPS GROUP
01/30Human Health In Environmental Impact : why the new guidance is so important
PU
01/24Tetra Tech Closes RPS Group Acquisition
MT
01/24British Consulting Group RPS Delists From London Bourse After Tetra Tech Takeover
MT
01/23Tetra Tech Completes Acquisition of UK's RPS Group
MT
01/23RPS Group plc Announces Board Changes
CI
01/23RPS Group plc(LSE:RPS) dropped from FTSE 250 Index
CI
01/23RPS Group plc(LSE:RPS) dropped from FTSE All-Share Index
CI
01/23Tetra Tech, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TTEK) completed the acquisition of..
CI
01/23RPS Group plc(LSE:RPS) dropped from FTSE 250 (Ex Investment Companies)..
CI
01/23RPS Group plc(LSE:RPS) dropped from FTSE 350 (Ex Investment Companies)..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RPS GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 551 M - -
Net income 2022 20,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 76,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,3x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 599 M 725 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float -
Chart RPS GROUP
Duration : Period :
RPS GROUP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Matheson Douglas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Judith Cottrell Group Finance Director & Director
Kenneth Lever Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Rutter Chief Information Officer
Allison Margaret Bainbridge Independent Non-Executive Director