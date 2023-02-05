RPS : kickstarts CIWEM Professional Development Scheme

At RPS, we create shared value by solving problems that matter to a complex, urbanising and resource-scarce world. We are able to deliver these services, with a workforce that is stronger together. Bringing out the best in one another and allowing our people to thrive and share in their own careers, is a large part of why we're successful.

We are therefore pleased to announce the launch of our CIWEM (Chartered Institute of Water and Environmental Management) Professional Development Scheme. This scheme is a recognition of our commitment to helping our employees pursue and achieve their Chartered Status as part of our career development framework. The scheme is run by the RPS Water Technical team but is open to all employees at RPS.

This scheme provides a structured approach for RPS employees to pursue and achieve professional qualifications. CIWEM offers four chartered status pathways and the scheme has been set up to support all colleagues with differing back grounds. The scheme also includes the all-new TechCIWEM which provides a technician professional qualification. Candidates can use this qualification as a steppingstone towards gaining their complete C.WEM or as a recognition of their career to date.

This announcement builds on the Business Partnership that started last year between RPS and CIWEM. This partnership formalised the long and ongoing relationship that RPS and CIWEM have had, providing several benefits to both organisations.

Steve Hogg Water Consulting Director said, "This is a great opportunity for all our Water and Environmental colleagues to get assistance in achieving their chartered status. Getting chartered is a great step in your career, recognising the work that you have done to that point and achieving a professional qualification. It's great to be working with CIWEM to help our employees achieve their career goals."