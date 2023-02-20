Advanced search
RPS GROUP

Rps : rsquo; Deal Advisory team celebrates number 1 ranking in Asia Pacific
PU
Rps : Supporting the energy transition by solving problems that matter
PU
Rps : kickstarts CIWEM Professional Development Scheme
PU
RPS : rsquo; Deal Advisory team celebrates number 1 ranking in Asia Pacific

02/20/2023 | 04:20pm EST
Global infrastructure technology platform Infralogic has ranked RPS' Deal Advisory team at the top of the table for 2022 infrastructure deals in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Deal Advisory Lead, Merrill Lee says it's a fantastic result for the team.

"We certainly had a busy year - so it's great to see our hard work reflected in Infralogic's Rankings and Trends Report.

"We worked on several significant transactions across Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Indonesia and Japan. One of our biggest deals was Woodside's US$5.6 billion liquid natural gas project, Pluto LNG Train 2. It was also one of the largest transactions in the Australian market that year."

Some of the other successful transactions the team worked on in the 2022 calendar year include:

  • Bersama Digital Infrastructure Asia (telecommunications, Indonesia)
  • Axicom (telecommunications, Australia)
  • Vodafone NZ (telecommunications, New Zealand)
  • PV Energy (energy, Korea)
  • Ionia Energy (energy, Korea)
  • Central Tank Terminal (energy, Japan)
  • Ausgrid (power, Australia)
  • SKMA M16 Plant (industrial gas, Korea)

The Deal Advisory team - led by Nick Turton and Merrill Lee - has added new members across the globe, with consultants working across UK, Europe, Australia, Singapore, and Asia.

Merrill says as the team expands, so do the types of mandates.

"We deliver technical, operational, and commercial advice - but we're increasingly being asked to apply a robust Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) lens to our analysis. There has also been a shift in investors' sector focus with digital infrastructure, social infrastructure and renewable infrastructure deals becoming prevalent."

The team has recently worked on a joint venture for a South Korean offshore wind project and a Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Australia.

