  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RPS Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPS   GB0007594764

RPS GROUP PLC

(RPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ernest Statton, Managing Director – EAME retires: Gavin Pattison takes the reins

02/15/2022 | 12:27pm EST
As Managing Director of our European and Middle East Operations businesses, Stats has provided over 30 years of experience in the Energy Operations and Commercial sectors. As part of the RPS Energy Leadership Team, he has been responsible for leading the ongoing development of operational capabilities, both technically and commercially as well as his team's development during that time. He has been involved in the development and implementation of strategic initiatives, whilst driving organic growth for RPS' Energy business both on and offshore and he will be missed.

Stats will not be lost to the business altogether and will continue to lend his considerable expertise to RPS on a part time basis, as an Executive Consultant, from 1st May.

Ensuring management continuity, we are very pleased to announce that Stats' successor has been appointed from within the business - a sign of the strength of our existing leadership team. Gavin Pattison has been appointed in this role and has 28 years' experience in the energy sector. He was a founder of Reservoir Imaging Limited, a respected UK-based seismic services consultancy, which was acquired by RPS in 2019. His technology background supports RPS' ambitions as we further develop new technologies to enable our consultancy offering to support our globally diverse energy clients.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Stats for his considerable contribution to RPS, as well as to welcome Gavin into his new role. The future promises to be an exciting time for RPS as we continue to support the world's energy transition.

Disclaimer

RPS Group plc published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 17:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
