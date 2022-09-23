Advanced search
RPS : ANNOUNCES ADVANCED PARTNERSHIP WITH CIWEM

We are pleased to announce that our RPS UK and NL segment has entered into an Advanced Partnership with the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management (CIWEM) in August 2022.

CIWEM is an independent professional body and registered charity in the UK, that works to advance the science and practice of water and environmental resource management for sustainability. Sustainability is at the heart of what we work towards at RPS. This partnership will allow our the RPS teams to access an array of benefits, tailored advice, networking, training and accreditation services. This would go towards building a robust and capable workforce in delivering services for our clients and towards a sustainable future. The initiative has been driven by the Water Technical division of RPS, that will see significant benefits and strengthen the work already completed by individual RPS employees, and through the CIWEM Urban Drainage Group.

Joe Sanders, Technical Director in Water Technical and a Fellow of CIWEM said about the opportunity: "It is great for RPS to formalise our partnership with CIWEM. Many of our practitioners are already individual members (of CIWEM) and already participate in activities. As leading environmental and water consultancies the synergies between RPS and CIWEM are obvious, and we are looking forward to working with the CIWEM team to further enhance this relationship."

Advantages of partnership with CIWEM

At RPS, we create shared value by solving problems that matter to a complex, urbanising and resource-scarce world. Choosing to be a partner with CIWEM demonstrates our commitment to advancing the capabilities around the water and environmental industries, and a commitment to our people as well. Through this partnership, RPS employees will have access to on-demand support for their professional development, bespoke mentor training sessions or routes towards professional recognition.

This partnership is a critical part of the RPS Water Technical Early Career Development Programme, providing a clear path to professional qualification. As part of the partnership CIWEM will assist and accredit the RPS Professional Development Scheme, providing a clear path to chartership for the RPS early career professionals. The scheme will ensure that RPS employees get the training and diversity of work they seek, to help them achieve the required competencies.

The partnership will also allow for further networking opportunities for RPS with our clients and collaborators through CIWEMs extensive programme of conferences, webinars and thought leadership articles.

About CIWEM

The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management (CIWEM) is a Royal Chartered independent professional body and a registered charity in the United Kingdom working internationally to advance the practice of water and environmental management. CIWEM represents a community of 30,000 professionals with a shared vision for a safe and sustainable world.

About RPS

Founded in 1970, RPS is a leading global professional services firm of over 5,000 employees, including consultants and service providers. Operating in 125 countries, working across six continents we define, design and manage projects that create shared value to a complex, urbanising and resource-scarce world.

RPS delivers a broad range of services in six sectors: water, property, energy, transport, defence and government services & resources.

RPS stands out for its clients by using its deep expertise to solve problems that matter, making them easy to understand. Making complex easy.

Disclaimer

RPS Group plc published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
