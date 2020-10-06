Log in
RPS Group plc    RPS   GB0007594764

RPS GROUP PLC

(RPS)
RPS : DIRECTOR/PDMR SHARE DEALING

10/06/2020 | 06:35am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

RPS Group plc ('RPS' or 'the Company') confirms the purchase of Partnership Shares under the RPS Group plc Share Incentive Plan/Share Purchase Plan ('SIP/SPP') by the following Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial responsibility ('PDMR'):

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Doug Matthys

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer - North America

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RPS Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800BHEVF3ZB6NG750

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3p each in RPS Group Plc

GB0007594764

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Partnership shares under the RPS Group Plc Share Purchase Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.495

330

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

5 October 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

ENQUIRIES

David Gormley 01235 438016
Company Secretary

Disclaimer

RPS Group plc published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 10:34:02 UTC
