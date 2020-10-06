RPS : DIRECTOR/PDMR SHARE DEALING

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

RPS Group plc ('RPS' or 'the Company') confirms the purchase of Partnership Shares under the RPS Group plc Share Incentive Plan/Share Purchase Plan ('SIP/SPP') by the following Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial responsibility ('PDMR'):

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Doug Matthys 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer - North America b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RPS Group Plc b) LEI 213800BHEVF3ZB6NG750 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3p each in RPS Group Plc GB0007594764 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Partnership shares under the RPS Group Plc Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.495 330 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 5 October 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

ENQUIRIES

David Gormley 01235 438016

Company Secretary