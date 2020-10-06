RPS : DIRECTOR/PDMR SHARE DEALING

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
RPS Group plc ('RPS' or 'the Company') confirms the purchase of Partnership Shares under the RPS Group plc Share Incentive Plan/Share Purchase Plan ('SIP/SPP') by the following Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial responsibility ('PDMR'):
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Doug Matthys
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer - North America
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
RPS Group Plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800BHEVF3ZB6NG750
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3p each in RPS Group Plc
GB0007594764
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Partnership shares under the RPS Group Plc Share Purchase Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.495
|
330
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
5 October 2020
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
ENQUIRIES
David Gormley 01235 438016
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
RPS Group plc published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 10:34:02 UTC