RPS : Half Year Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 08/09/2022 | 05:36am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Strong growth and a positive outlook RPS, a leading multi-sector global professional services firm, today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 ('H1 2022'). H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2021 at

constant

currency(1) % change % change constant currency Alternative performance measures (1) Fee revenue(£m) 267.4 233.5 235.9 15 13 Adjusted operating profit (£m) 18.5 13.1 13.5 41 37 Adjusted operating profit margin 6.9% 5.6% 5.7% Adjusted profit before tax(£m) 16.1 9.8 10.2 64 58 Adjusted earnings per share (diluted) (p) 4.17 2.54 2.65 Cash and debt measures Conversion of profit into cash (1) 23% 10% 10% Net bank borrowings (£m) (1) 34.4 27.8 Leverage (1) 0.9x 1.0x Statutory measures Revenue (£m) 319.5 271.8 275.0 18 16 Gross profit (£m) 122.5 106.8 108.1 15 13 Operating profit 13.5 10.4 10.8 30 25 Statutory profit before tax (£m) 11.1 7.1 7.5 56 48 Statutory earnings per share (diluted) (p) 2.73 1.78 1.89 Dividend per share (p) 0.45 0.26 0.26 Highlights Recommended cash offer for RPS at a price of 206p per share by WSP Global Inc. as set out in the separate Rule 2.7 firm offer announcement released on RNS this morning

H1 2022 performance exceeded board expectations

Strong Fee Revenue growth of 13% (at constant currency) driven by strong demand for our services, growing order books and increased headcount

Further 120bps increase in adjusted operating margin with pricing keeping pace with inflation and improving operational leverage

Continued strong cash performance on the back of disciplined billing and cash collections with lock up days better than industry average at 58 days at end of June 2022 (June 2021: 60 days)

Last twelve months cash conversion 77% (FY 2021 73%, H1 2021 90%)

As anticipated, net bank borrowings increased to £34.4 million at 30 June 2022 (30 June 2021: £27.8 million) as a result of continued investment in growth, with significant headroom on financing facilities to support further growth

Net debt to EBITDA (leverage) at 30 June 2022 of 0.9x (30 June 2021: 1.0x), remains below our target range of 1.0x to 2.0x providing the ability to support further growth

Interim dividend of 0.45 pence per share proposed (H1 2021: 0.26p); in line with dividend policy announced at the Capital Markets Day in November 2021

Well positioned to deliver further Fee Revenue growth with strong market drivers and increased demand for our services resulting in the total contracted order book (COB) up 15% on June 2021 at constant currency A resilient business delivering growth Growth driven by positive market trends in urbanisation, natural resources and sustainability which is generating strong demand for our services

Investment in talent acquisition is delivering a positive return and group headcount has increased by 7% yoy

Ongoing investment in marketing, business development and sales to deliver further growth A business with proven ESG credentials RPS creates shared value by solving problems that matter to a complex, urbanising and resource scarce world

RPS supports clients in delivering sustainable projects and driving their ESG credentials with projects ranging from supporting water companies to improve water quality, to design of sustainable buildings, to advice on carbon capture and storage, to environmental impact assessments for offshore wind, and the impact of projects on biodiversity

In the energy sector the linked challenge of decarbonisation and energy security is a problem that matters and RPS is contributing to solving this problem and actively managing energy transition by working in: Renewables - particularly but not exclusively offshore wind Green and blue hydrogen Carbon capture, use and storage Nuclear Replacing heavy hydrocarbons with light hydrocarbons

RPS continues to enhance its own ESG performance and develop its ESG strategy Group Outlook The good momentum achieved in 2021 has continued into H1 2022 and RPS is a stronger more resilient business, and the outlook remains positive. With a strong cash position and significant available debt facilities, RPS is well placed to capitalise on the growth opportunities that are clearly available. The Group's contracted order book at 30 June 2022 was up 15% on June 2021 and up 8% on December 2021. It continues to be supported by the very positive market trends in urbanisation, natural resources, and sustainability and there remain significant growth opportunities in our areas of focus - including offshore wind, project management, flooding and pollution management, transport infrastructure and sustainability. Following the strong performance in H1 2022 and the growing COB, whilst we are mindful of inflationary pressures and the wider macroeconomics, we expect this momentum to continue in the second half and trading in the first few weeks of H2 2022 remains strong. Having delivered 13% organic Fee Revenue growth in H1 2022 and increased operating margins to 7%, we remain focused on building a business that can deliver mid-single digit rates of organic revenue growth through the cycle and a double-digit operating margin in the medium term and are confident in our ability to do so. Commenting on the interim results, John Douglas, Chief Executive of RPS, said: "We came into FY22 with strong momentum, and this has continued in the first half leading to a financial performance that was ahead of our previous expectations. "Our continued focus on our core growth markets of natural resources, urbanisation, and sustainability positions us well, with the renewed focus on energy security providing us with significant opportunities. We have built a high quality, profitable and resilient business that solves complex problems for our clients meaning that we continue to see strong demand for our services. "Our leverage remains below our target range giving us the ability to take advantage of further growth opportunities and deliver value for our shareholders. "There are several key market drivers in our favour and the hard work we have done means we are well positioned to take advantage of these. I would like to thank all our employees for their excellent work during the first half and look forward to the rest of the year and beyond with great confidence." (1) Alternative Performance Measures are used consistently throughout this announcement: these include adjusted profit before tax, fee revenue, items prefaced 'adjusted' such as adjusted EPS, segment profit, adjusted operating profit, amounts labelled 'at constant currency', EBITDAS, conversion of profit into cash, net bank borrowings, leverage and contracted order book. For further details of their purpose, definition and reconciliation to the equivalent statutory measures see note 2. An analyst presentation will be held via live video webcast at 9.30am (UK time) today. To participate please contact Buchanan via [email protected] to request joining details. A recording of the presentation will be available later today at the RPS website, www.rpsgroup.com. For further information: RPS John Douglas, Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 1235 863 206 Judith Cottrell, Group Finance Director www.rpsgroup.com Media enquiries: Buchanan Henry Harrison-Topham / Chris Lane / Jack Devoy Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 [email protected] www.buchanan.uk.com Notes to Editors Founded in 1970 and built on a legacy of environmental and social engagement, RPS is a diversified global professional services firm of circa 5,000 consultants, designers, planners, engineers, and technical specialists. As an established technology enabled consultancy, RPS provides specialist services to government and private sector clients. RPS creates shared value for all stakeholders. Focusing on Natural Resources, Urbanisation, and Sustainability, RPS concentrates its expertise on the parts of project lifecycles that have the biggest impact on project outcomes. Solving problems that matter in a complex, urbanising, resource-scarce world. Listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: RPS.L), RPS is classified within the Professional Business Support Services subsector. For further information, please visit www.rpsgroup.com. This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of RPS Group plc. These statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are many factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. The above announcement contains inside information for the purpose of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of RPS is Judith Cottrell, Group Finance Director. Trading summary The Group's performance in H1 2022 was very encouraging and ahead of the Board's expectations. Demand for the services we offer remains strong driven by the underlying trends in urbanisation, natural resources and sustainability. Overall, Fee Revenue growth was 13% at constant currency. Fee Revenue continued to improve quarter on quarter and at Group level returned to the 2019 levels in Q2 2022. The Group has continued to improve efficiency and has been successful in ensuring pricing keeps pace with inflation. With growing revenues and strong management of costs our adjusted operating profit margin improved by 120bps to 6.9%. Adjusted Profit Before Tax (Adjusted PBT) for the six months to 30 June 2022 increased by 58% to £16.1 million (H1 2021: £9.8 million, £10.2 million at constant currency), on Fee Revenue 13% higher at £267.4 million (H1 2021: £233.5 million, £235.9 million at constant currency). The Group generated a statutory PBT of £11.1 million (H1 2021: £7.1 million, £7.5 million at constant currency), after exceptional items of £3.4 million (H1 2021: £0.6 million). The effective tax rate for the period on Adjusted PBT has returned to pre COVID-19 levels and is estimated to be 28.0% (H1 2021: 28.6%). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 57% to 4.17p (H1 2021: 2.54p, 2.65p at constant currency). Statutory diluted earnings per share was 2.73p (H1 2021: 1.78p, 1.89p at constant currency). Movements in foreign currency exchange rates have positively impacted the performance in H1 2022. Fee Revenue in H1 2022 would have been £1.4 million lower and Adjusted PBT would have been £0.2 million lower had 2021 exchange rates been repeated in 2022. The impact of retranslating H1 2021 results at H1 2022 rates was an increase of £2.4 million on Fee Revenue and an increase of £0.4 million on Adjusted PBT. Contracted order book up 15% on 2021, well positioned for continued growth Strong market drivers and increased demand for our services resulted in the total contracted order book (COB) being up 15% on June 2021 at constant currency, with good growth in five out of six segments. The exception being Services UK & Netherlands which saw a COB reduction in the Water Asset Survey & Inspection business where the business operates through long-term contracts and hence COB increases when new contracts are awarded and reduces as these contracts are worked. Elsewhere in the segment COB is growing. COB growth, coupled with an 8% increase in FTEs compared to June 2021, ensures we are well positioned to deliver further Fee Revenue growth COB growth (compared to June 2021 at constant currency) FTE growth (compared to June 2021) Group 15% 8% Energy 41% 9% Consulting - UK & Ireland 27% 9% Services - UK & Netherlands -16% 4% Norway 55% 4% North America 4% -2% Australia Asia Pacific 15% 13% Strong growth in Fee Revenue, up 13% on H1 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2021

at constant

currency % change constant currency Energy 41.4 32.9 34.1 21% Consulting - UK & Ireland 64.2 57.9 57.5 12% Services - UK & Netherlands 45.5 44.1 43.7 4% Norway 37.2 31.0 30.9 20% North America 18.9 18.2 19.6 -4% Australia Asia Pacific 60.2 49.4 50.1 20% Fee Revenue 267.4 233.5 235.9 13% Fee Revenue of £267.4 million was up 13% (at constant currency) on H1 2021. With strong demand for our services and growing order books, Fee Revenue continued to grow quarter on quarter with Fee Revenue now back at 2019 levels in all segments except Services UK & Netherlands and North America. In these segments we exited less profitable projects during 2020 and 2021 hence reducing the overall level of Fee Revenue but improving the profitability of the business. Urbanisation trends continue to drive strong demand for our services in Consulting UK & Ireland, Norway, North America and Australia Asia Pacific. Government spending on national security, urbanisation and transport infrastructure projects, alongside increased private sector confidence, and a buoyant property market in the UK and Australia has delivered strong Fee Revenue growth in Consulting UK & Ireland, Norway and Australia Asia Pacific. Demand for natural resources is supporting growth in our Energy and Services UK & Netherlands segments, and within Ocean Science in North America. In Energy, Fee Revenue from renewables grew by 32% and increased focus on energy security resulted in good growth in Fee Revenue from conventional energy, with further upside to come. The UK AMP cycle has continued to ramp up and underpinned Fee Revenue growth in the Services UK business. Whilst demand remains strong for our service offerings in Netherlands, increased COVID-19 restrictions in early 2022 continued to impact our property and laboratory businesses. Strong market drivers of sustainability and ESG are underpinning activity in our North American Environmental Risk business, Australia Asia Pacific and Consulting UK & Ireland. Adjusted Operating Profit up 37% on 2021, margin improving £m H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2021

at constant

currency % change constant currency Energy 2.0 1.8 1.8 11% Consulting - UK and Ireland 5.4 4.6 4.6 17% Services - UK and Netherlands 3.6 3.0 3.0 20% Norway 3.1 2.6 2.6 19% North America 2.2 1.9 2.1 5% Australia Asia Pacific 7.2 5.2 5.4 33% Total segment profit 23.5 19.1 19.5 21% Unallocated costs (5.0) (6.0) (6.0) 17% Adjusted operating profit 18.5 13.1 13.5 37% At constant currency, Segment profit increased by 21% to £23.5 million (H1 2021: £19.1 million, £19.5 million constant currency) and segment profit margin improved from 8.2% in 2021 to 8.8%. Unallocated costs were lower in H1 2022 due to phasing of IT costs. Adjusted operating profit margin % H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2021

at constant

currency Energy 4.8% 5.5% 5.3% Consulting - UK & Ireland 8.4% 7.9% 8.0% Services - UK & Netherlands 7.9% 6.8% 6.9% Norway 8.3% 8.4% 8.4% North America 11.6% 10.4% 10.7% Australia Asia Pacific 12.0% 10.5% 10.8% Total segment profit 8.8% 8.2% 8.3% Higher Fee Revenue, pricing keeping pace with inflation increases, improving gross margins and leveraging of fixed overheads are all contributing to improving margins across all segments except Norway and Energy. In Norway, whilst we are leveraging overheads, operating margins are flat due to an increase in Fee Revenue from associates, where our gross margins are lower. In Energy, an increase in Fee Revenue from associates and increased investment in offshore wind has driven a small reduction in operating margin which will reverse as growth in Fee Revenue continues. Segment review Energy H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2021 at

constant currency % change constant currency Fee Revenue (£m) 41.4 32.9 34.1 21% Gross profit margin % 40.3% 40.4% 40.5% -20bps Segment profit (£m) 2.0 1.8 1.8 11% Profit margin % 4.8% 5.5% 5.3% -50bps Fee Revenue was up 21% (at constant currency) on H1 2021. As our clients and the market transition to sustainable energy and a low carbon environment this is creating significant opportunities for the business. Fee Revenue from renewables, at £8.3 million, grew by 32% compared to the same period in 2021, including some notable strategic wins with new and existing energy clients including major projects in the recent ScotWind leasing round. The increased focus on energy security has led to good growth in Fee Revenue from conventional energy. Energy security will continue to be an incredibly important issue, presenting further opportunities for the Group. Segment profit margin has reduced in the period compared to H1 2021 due to increased investment in growing offshore wind. Our total COB is up 41% on June 2021, and the pipeline is growing for both renewables and conventional energy. Consulting - UK & Ireland H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2021 at

constant currency % change constant currency Fee Revenue (£m) 64.2 57.9 57.5 12% Gross profit margin % 48.8% 47.7% 47.7% 110bps Segment profit (£m) 5.4 4.6 4.6 17% Profit margin % 8.4% 7.9% 8.0% 40bps Fee Revenue was up 12% (at constant currency) on H1 2021, with good growth across all parts of the business. Strong public sector demand for transport infrastructure projects and continued positive sentiment in the private sector, especially in relation to property, are driving demand for all our services. Improving gross profit margins as pricing keeps pace with inflationary cost pressures and further right sizing in our consultancy pyramid has increased the segment profit margin to 8.4% (H1 2021: 7.9%). Total COB has grown significantly, up 27% on June 2021. The attraction and retention of talent is key to ongoing growth, and a talent attraction and retention strategy that focuses on sustainability, career development and showcases our high-profile projects is delivering results. Services - UK & Netherlands H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2021 at

constant currency % change constant currency Fee Revenue (£m) 45.5 44.1 43.7 4% Gross profit margin % 46.8% 46.9% 46.9% -10bps Segment profit (£m) 3.6 3.0 3.0 20% Profit margin % 7.9% 6.8% 6.9% 100bps Fee Revenue growth of 4% at constant currency was principally driven by increased activity in our UK Health & Laboratories business as we secured contracts with new clients and by the UK Water Technical business as the AMP7 cycle continued to ramp up. Conditions in the Netherlands were more challenging as a result of lockdown restrictions and this impacted Fee Revenue in Q1 2022. However, performance did improve in Q2 2022 as these restrictions eased. Increased Fee Revenue and good cost control saw the segment profit margin increasing to 7.9% (H1 2021: 6.8%). The segment maintains a strong COB with good growth in Netherlands, Health & Laboratories, and Water Technical, despite the total COB being down 16% on June 2021 due to Water Asset Survey & Inspection where work is won under five-year framework agreements. The business is currently working these frameworks and hence the order book is reducing as expected. Norway H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2021 at

constant currency % change constant currency Fee Revenue (£m) 37.2 31.0 30.9 20% Gross profit margin % 29.6% 32.3% 32.4% -280bps Segment profit (£m) 3.1 2.6 2.6 19% Profit margin % 8.3% 8.4% 8.4% -10bps Fee Revenue growth was 20% (at constant currency). The business has retained its leading market position within Project and Program Management in Norway and is increasing market share in the private sector whilst growing in the public sector in line with the market. As activity continues to normalise post COVID-19 the business has experienced a slow recovery in the training and project management software parts of the business, but this is more than offset by very strong growth in management consultancy and project management for construction and digital projects. Segment profit margin was marginally lower as a result of an increased proportion of associates where gross margins are lower. Total COB has grown by 55% as activity and investment levels remain strong in the public sector, where there is growth within digitalisation and large capital projects investments, and as private sector activity increases. We are well-placed to capitalise on new opportunities arising in emerging markets such as renewables and green technology. North America H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2021 at

constant currency % change constant currency Fee Revenue(£m) 18.9 18.2 19.6 -4% Gross profit margin % 60.3% 58.8% 58.7% 160bps Segment profit (£m) 2.2 1.9 2.1 5% Profit margin % 11.6% 10.4% 10.7% 90bps Fee Revenue was down 4% (at constant currency) on H1 2021. However, there has been an improving fee trajectory during H1 2022, with Q2 2022 Fee Revenue up on Q2 2021 and Q1 2022. There remains strong demand for our services and our Ocean Science business achieved growth in Fee Revenue as activity in offshore wind and conventional energy increased. The Infrastructure business continues to be challenged by a slow start in Q1 to activation of transport infrastructure projects, but projects did start to be activated in Q2 2022. Whilst there remain strong drivers for ESG and sustainability, our Environmental Risk business was impacted by wider macroeconomic factors leading to reduced activity in mid-market private equity transactions. Profit margins have improved, driven by improving gross profit margins as price increases keep pace with inflation and costs are controlled. Total COB is up 4% on June 2021 and is expected to strengthen further in H2 2022. Australia Asia Pacific H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2021 at

constant currency % change constant currency Fee Revenue (£m) 60.2 49.4 50.1 20% Gross profit margin % 51.2% 49.6% 49.7% 150bps Segment profit (£m) 7.2 5.2 5.4 33% Profit margin % 12.0% 10.5% 10.8% 120bps Strong government spending in defence and transport infrastructure, and an active residential property market have enabled 20% growth in Fee Revenue at constant currency. We are also seeing the renewable growth initiative starting to yield benefits in Australia and across Southeast Asia. Improving gross profit margins as pricing keeps pace with inflationary cost pressures and further right sizing in our consultancy pyramid has increased the segment profit margin to 12.0% (H1 2021: 10.5%). Total COB is up 15% on June 2021 and the business is well positioned to continue to win new Federal and state government infrastructure work as well as supporting the infrastructure projects that will be driven by Queensland hosting the 2032 Olympics. Exceptional items Exceptional items of £3.4 million have been recognised in the period (H1 2021: £0.6 million), an increase on H1 2021 due to increased legal fees but a reduction on H2 2021. The exceptional items are detailed in note 5 and include: ERP rollout activities of £0.6 million (H1 2021: £0.8 million);

Further legal fees of £2.8 million (H1 2021: £0.5 million) investigating potential issues regarding the administration of US government contracts and/or projects. Costs have increased in 2022, in line with the expected process, as we respond to more fulsome questions from the US government; and

Restructuring costs of nil (H1 2021: £0.7 million credit). Borrowings and cash flow As at 30 June 2022, net bank borrowings were £34.4 million (30 June 2021: £27.8 million; 31December 2021: £13.5 million), with the increase reflecting investment in growth and the usual H1 cyclical trends where cash outflows are higher in H1 due to payment of bonuses, the final dividend, and annual supplier arrangements. Cash from operations of £5.4 million (H1 2021: £2.3 million) gives a conversion of profit into operating cash flow of 23% (H1 2021: 10%) reflecting increased working capital due to fee growth, usual H1 cyclical trends and spend on exceptional items. Lock up days of 58 days at 30 June 2022 were excellent and below the industry average of 60 to 65 days (30 June 2021: 60 days, December 2021: 49 days). Over the last twelve months cash conversion remained strong at 77% (June 2021: 90%). With strong cash management and lower rates on long term borrowings net finance costs were £2.4 million (H1 2021: £3.3 million), which includes £0.5 million (H1 2021: £0.9 million) of interest relating to IFRS 16 leases. Tax payments increased to £6.3 million (H1 2021: £2.1 million) on the back of improved profitability in 2021 and 2022. Net cash outflow from operating activities for the six months to June 2022 was £3.2 million (H1 2021: £2.9 million). Net cash used in investing activities was £10.9 million (H1 2021: £6.6 million) including deferred consideration of £2.3 million in respect of the Corview acquisition (H1 2021: £2.5 million). The net purchase of property, plant, equipment, and intangible assets was £8.6 million (H1 2021: £4.1 million) as we invest in growing our Fee Revenue. This includes investment in ERP of £1.0 million (H1 2021: £0.1 million). The amount paid in respect of dividends was £1.2 million (H1 2021: £nil). Deferred consideration outstanding at 30 June 2022 was £0.4 million (30 June 2021: £3.2 million; 31December 2021: £2.6 million). Our leverage (as defined in note 2) calculated in accordance with our bank's financial covenants was 0.9x at the period end (30 June 2021: 1.0x; 31 December 2021: 0.6x). The bank covenant limit that applies to all our facilities is 3.0x. Dividends In light of the opportunities to invest in organic and inorganic growth and the wider macroeconomic position, the Board is proposing an interim dividend of 0.45p per ordinary share (H1 2021: 0.26p per ordinary share). This is in line with the dividend policy announced at the November 2021 Capital Markets Day. It will be paid on 11 October 2022 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 16 September 2022. Board of Directors

RPS Group plc

9 August 2022 Condensed consolidated income statement

Note Six months

ended

30 June Six months

ended

30 June Year

ended

31 December £m 2022 2021 2021 Revenue 3 319.5 271.8 560.4 Less: passthrough costs 2,3 (52.1) (38.3) (84.3) Fee revenue 2,3 267.4 233.5 476.1 Cost of sales (144.9) (126.7) (256.0) Gross profit 122.5 106.8 220.1 Adjusted administrative expenses 2 (104.0) (93.7) (191.8) Amortisation of acquired intangibles and transaction-related costs 2,4 (1.6) (2.1) (3.8) Exceptional items 2,5 (3.4) (0.6) (5.3) Administrative expenses (109.0) (96.4) (200.9) Operating profit 3 13.5 10.4 19.2 Adjusted operating profit 2,3 18.5 13.1 28.3 Finance costs (2.4) (3.3) (6.8) Adjusted profit before tax 2 16.1 9.8 21.5 Profit before tax 11.1 7.1 12.4 Tax expense 6 (3.5) (2.2) (6.5)

Profit for the period attributable to equity

holders of the parent



7.6

4.9



5.9 Basic earnings per share (pence) 7 2.78 1.80 2.17 Diluted earnings per share (pence) 7 2.73 1.78 2.14 Adjusted basic earnings per share (pence) 2,7 4.24 2.57 5.70 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (pence) 2,7 4.17 2.54 5.61 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income Six months

ended

30 June Six months

ended

30 June Year

ended

31 December £m 2022 2021 2021 Profit for the period 7.6 4.9 5.9 Foreign exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 12.9 (7.3) (9.0) Cumulative foreign exchange differences reclassified to profit or loss on cessation of foreign operations

-

-

0.2 Tax on share schemes - - 0.2 Actuarial losses on remeasurement of defined benefit pension scheme - - (0.2) Other comprehensive income/(expense) 12.9 (7.3) (8.8) Total recognised comprehensive income/(expense) for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent

20.5

(2.4)

(2.9) Condensed consolidated balance sheet As at

30 June As at

30 June As at

31 December £m Note 2022 2021 2021 Assets Non-current assets: Intangible assets 8 349.4 343.2 340.8 Property, plant and equipment 9 32.0 27.6 27.1 Right-of-use assets 28.0 38.0 28.9 Deferred tax asset 13.6 11.5 13.0 423.0 420.3 409.8 Current assets: Trade and other receivables 10 176.7 137.3 159.8 Corporation tax receivable 3.6 1.0 0.5 Cash and cash equivalents 19.5 26.4 40.1 199.8 164.7 200.4 Liabilities Current liabilities: Borrowings 12 - 54.2 - Deferred consideration - 2.9 2.3 Lease liabilities 12 10.5 10.3 10.9 Trade and other payables 11 141.1 114.2 129.9 Corporation tax 4.5 3.7 3.6 Provisions 5.4 5.9 22.0 161.5 191.2 168.7 Net current assets/(liabilities) 38.3 (26.5) 31.7 Non-current liabilities: Borrowings 12 53.9 - 53.6 Deferred consideration 0.4 0.3 0.3 Lease liabilities 12 24.5 33.8 26.0 Other payables 0.1 - 0.1 Deferred tax liability 7.9 6.8 8.4 Provisions 4.8 4.7 4.5 91.6 45.6 92.9 Net assets 369.7 348.2 348.6 Equity Share capital 13 8.3 8.3 8.3 Share premium 126.1 126.1 126.1 Retained earnings 180.4 171.8 173.2 Merger reserve 38.7 38.7 38.7 Employee trust (9.8) (11.3) (10.8) Translation reserve 26.0 14.6 13.1 Total shareholders' equity 369.7 348.2 348.6 Condensed consolidated cash flow statement

Six months

ended

30 June Six months

ended

30 June Year

ended

31 December £m Note 2022 2021 2021 Net cash from operating activities 15 (3.2) (2.9) 24.7 Cash flows from investing activities: Deferred consideration (2.3) (2.5) (3.1) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (7.7) (4.0) (9.3) Purchase of intangible assets (1.1) (0.2) (1.1) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0.2 0.1 0.3 Net cash used in investing activities (10.9) (6.6) (13.2) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of US loan notes - - (54.8) Proceeds from term loans - - 55.0 Payment of lease liabilities (5.3) (5.7) (10.5) Bank arrangement fees - - (1.6) Dividends paid (1.2) - (0.7) Net cash used in financing activities (6.5) (5.7) (12.6) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (20.6) (15.2) (1.1) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 40.1 43.2 43.2 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations - (1.6) (2.0) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 19.5 26.4 40.1 Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at bank for all periods Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

£m Share

capital Share

premium Retained

earnings Merger

reserve Employee

trust Translation

reserve Total

equity At 1 January 2022 8.3 126.1 173.2 38.7 (10.8) 13.1 348.6 Profit for the period - - 7.6 - - - 7.6 Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

12.9

12.9 Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

7.6

-

-

12.9

20.5 Share-based payment expense

-

-

1.8

-

-

-

1.8 Transfer on release of shares

-

-

(1.0)

-

1.0

-

- Dividends paid - - (1.2) - - - (1.2) At 30 June 2022 8.3 126.1 180.4 38.7 (9.8) 26.0 369.7 At 1 January 2021 8.3 125.3 166.3 38.7 (11.5) 21.9 349.0 Profit for the period - - 4.9 - - - 4.9 Other comprehensive expense

-

-

-

-

-

(7.3)

(7.3) Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

-

-

4.9

-

-

(7.3)

(2.4) Issue of new ordinary shares - 0.8 (0.5) - (0.3) - - Share-based payment expense

-

-

1.6

-

-

-

1.6 Transfer on release of shares

-

-

(0.5)

-

0.5

-

- At 30 June 2021 8.3 126.1 171.8 38.7 (11.3) 14.6 348.2 Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements The notes are available in the printable pdf of the results. To download it, please click here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer RPS Group plc published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:35:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about RPS GROUP PLC 05:36a RPS : Half Year Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 PU 02:46a RPS Accepts $714 Million Purchase Offer By Canadian Engineering Consultancy WSP Global MT 02:07a Earnings Flash (RPS.L) RPS GROUP Reports H1 EPS GBX2.73 MT 02:07a Earnings Flash (RPS.L) RPS GROUP Posts H1 Revenue GBP319.5M MT 08/04 RPS : welcomes the Federal Government's ‘next step' for offshore wind development PU 08/04 RPS : Creating a framework to support Yalari's growth PU 07/20 RPS : wins place on major housing consultancy framework PU 07/19 RPS : Exchanging RPS ideas and talent around the world PU 07/18 RPS : lends its expertise to help restore Wyn Carr House in Fremantle, WA PU 07/17 RPS : Project manager supports Next Generation on the Sunshine Coast PU Analyst Recommendations on RPS GROUP PLC 2017 Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost RE