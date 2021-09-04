Log in
    RPS   GB0007594764

RPS GROUP PLC

(RPS)
  Report
RPS : Infrastructure designation an exciting step forward for Camp Courage

09/04/2021 | 08:12pm EDT
RPS has been working with the 4 Aussie Heroes Foundation to progress a proposal for a rural retreat for military and first responder personnel suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and related mental health challenges due to their service.

Known as 'Camp Courage', the Foundation's vision for the retreat is another step closer to becoming a reality, with Queensland Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, The Hon. Steven Miles MP announcing a Ministerial Infrastructure Designation (MID) for the proposed site this month.

Camp Courage is planned for development in the rural suburb of Limestone Ridges, around 30km south of Ipswich in the Scenic Rim region of Queensland. The camp will offer specialist live-in mental health rehabilitation services for service personnel doing it tough.

The MID decision recognises the low-impact, high-value nature of the proposal from a community services and health perspective and provides clear guidance for the infrastructure that is required, while streamlining typical State and Local Government processes.

RPS has been supporting the 4 Aussie Heroes Foundation to progress plans for this much-needed retreat since the project's inception in 2018, providing a variety of surveying and planning expertise.

[Link]

A landscape in proximity to the proposed site for the Camp Courage retreat.

'The 4 Aussie Heroes Foundation is an incredible organisation committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of our services personnel,' said RPS Planning Manager for Ipswich, Craig Harte.

'These people do such important jobs protecting community security, health and safety, but sadly this work can have long-lasting negative impacts on their mental health and wellbeing.

'It's been an absolute pleasure to help the 4 Aussie Heroes Foundation reach this point in the Camp Courage story, and it's great to see that the Foundation's end goal of a purpose-built rural rehab retreat is one step closer.

'It's exciting to know that Southeast Queensland will soon have more specialist services and facilities for the military personnel and first responders who give so much for our community, including The Foundation's highly successful 'Triumph over Trauma' and other programs,' said Craig.

About the 4 Aussie Heroes Foundation

The 4 Aussie Heroes Foundation is a not-for-profit charitable foundation that supports military and first responder personnel struggling with mental health challenges as a result of their service. The 4 Aussie Heroes Foundation's emphasis for its retreats is on early intervention, professional care, meaningful support, camaraderie, improving self-esteem, affordability, rehabilitation, and quality of life, coupled with short-term accommodation in a relaxed rural environment.

Disclaimer

RPS Group plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 00:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
