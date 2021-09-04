RPS : Infrastructure designation an exciting step forward for Camp Courage

RPS has been working with the 4 Aussie Heroes Foundation to progress a proposal for a rural retreat for military and first responder personnel suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and related mental health challenges due to their service.

Known as 'Camp Courage', the Foundation's vision for the retreat is another step closer to becoming a reality, with Queensland Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, The Hon. Steven Miles MP announcing a Ministerial Infrastructure Designation (MID) for the proposed site this month.

Camp Courage is planned for development in the rural suburb of Limestone Ridges, around 30km south of Ipswich in the Scenic Rim region of Queensland. The camp will offer specialist live-in mental health rehabilitation services for service personnel doing it tough.

The MID decision recognises the low-impact, high-value nature of the proposal from a community services and health perspective and provides clear guidance for the infrastructure that is required, while streamlining typical State and Local Government processes.

RPS has been supporting the 4 Aussie Heroes Foundation to progress plans for this much-needed retreat since the project's inception in 2018, providing a variety of surveying and planning expertise.