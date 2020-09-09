MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > RPS Group plc RPS GB0007594764 RPS GROUP PLC (RPS) Add to my list Report Report Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/09 04:36:42 am 43.9413 GBX -2.46% 06:50a RPS : Proposed Placing and Subscription of Ordinary Shares and Amendment to Banking Facilities PU 06:50a RPS : Results of Placing and Subscription PU 09/07 RPS : appointed on Procure Partnerships Framework Professional Services Agreement PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news RPS : Proposed Placing and Subscription of Ordinary Shares and Amendment to Banking Facilities 0 09/09/2020 | 06:50am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THE APPENDICES) AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THEM IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR CONTAIN ANY INVITATION, SOLICITATION, RECOMMENDATION, OFFER OR ADVICE TO ANY PERSON TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, OTHERWISE ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE OF ANY SECURITIES IN RPS GROUP PLC OR ANY OTHER ENTITY IN ANY JURISDICTION. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR THE FACT OF ITS DISTRIBUTION SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED ON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY INVESTMENT DECISION IN RESPECT OF RPS GROUP PLC. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 596/2014 ('MAR'). RPS, a leading multi-sector global professional services firm, today announces its intention to conduct a non-pre-emptive placing ('Placing') of new ordinary shares of 3 pence each in the capital of the Company (the 'Placing Shares') at a price of 44p per Placing Share (the 'Placing Price'). In conjunction with the Placing, certain directors of the Company intend to subscribe (the 'Subscription') for new ordinary shares of 3 pence each in the capital of the Company (the 'Subscription Shares') at the Placing Price to contribute approximately £555k in aggregate. Together, the total number of Placing Shares and Subscription Shares (together, 'New Shares') will not exceed 19.99 per cent. of the Company's existing ordinary share capital. The Placing, which is being conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the 'Bookbuild') available to existing and qualifying new investors, will be launched immediately following the release of this announcement. Rationale for the amended banking facilities and the Placing The Board believes that the impact of COVID-19 on RPS and its markets will potentially last for longer than expected at the start of the pandemic with a slower recovery in H2 2020. Whilst RPS possesses ample liquidity at present, some of the positive working capital influences that benefitted H1 2020 will unwind in H2 2020, and as the Group returns to growth it will start to absorb working capital. Accordingly, net debt and leverage are expected to increase in H2 2020. The Board therefore believes it is in the Group's best interest to seek amendments to the banking facilities and additional funding from the Placing to: Reduce leverage and improve resilience to the impact of COVID-19

Enable RPS to successfully conclude the amendments to its debt facilities announced today (including covenant amendments for the December 2020, March 2021 and June 2021 test dates and an extension of the existing £60.0 million additional revolving credit facility to July 2022)

Provide the Group with additional financial flexibility, including scope to repay part of the Pricoa US private placement loan notes when they mature in 2021

Support the working capital associated with organic growth

Retain and invest in talent in selected segments

Enable the Group to invest selectively in the business for growth and take advantage of opportunities as the markets emerge out of COVID-19 The Board has taken prudent steps to protect liquidity, reduce costs and conserve cash without reducing capability required for the long-term future. The revised banking facilities and covenants alongside the Placing and Subscription will provide the flexibility to continue to appropriately match capacity to the longer-term market opportunities without losing key capability and position the Group to capitalise on future growth opportunities. Amendments to banking facilities In conjunction with the Placing and Subscription, RPS announces today that it has agreed amendments to its financing facilities with its existing revolving credit facility ('RCF') providers, as well as with Pricoa Private Capital, in respect of its US private placement notes in issue. In addition to its existing £100.0 million committed RCF, on 27 April 2020 the Group announced an additional twelve month £60.0 million RCF (the 'Additional RCF'). The Group's lenders, HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest have agreed to extend the term of the Additional RCF by fifteen months to align its duration with the Group's £100.0 million committed RCF, significantly increasing the available headroom for the next 23 months. RPS has also agreed new financial covenant tests that allow operational flexibility during the next twelve months. These are applicable to all RPS' RCF facilities and US private placement notes in issue and replace existing tests. The new financial covenants include a relaxation of the leverage and interest cover tests as at 31 December 2020, 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021. The new 31 December 2020 and 31 March 2021 limits are leverage below 3.75 and interest cover in excess of 2.5 times and 30 June 2021 limits are leverage below 3.25 and interest cover in excess of 3.0 times. These revised banking arrangements will provide increased flexibility and financial liquidity over the medium term to enable RPS to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and take advantage of the economic recovery as it comes through. Amendments to the facilities are subject to final documentation and conditional on an equity raise. Under the proposed amendments to the Group's facilities, payment of a dividend prior to the 2021 interim dividend will require the consent of the lenders. Proposed equity placing and subscription RPS today announces its intention to conduct the Placing and Subscription to issue New Shares representing, in aggregate, up to no more than 19.99 per cent. of the Group's existing ordinary share capital. As noted above, with the unwinding of working capital in H2 2020, and as the Group returns to growth it will start to absorb working capital. Accordingly, net debt and leverage are expected to increase in H2 2020. The Directors believe that the Placing and Subscription will allow the Group to continue to maintain balance sheet flexibility and ensure RPS can retain capability for when markets improve post the equity raise. Modelling indicates a reduction in leverage and significant covenant headroom at December 2021 onwards. Together with the amended banking facilities, the Placing and Subscription will allow RPS to emerge from this challenging environment in a stronger position. Shareholder consultation RPS acknowledges that it is seeking to issue New Shares representing, in aggregate, up to no more than 19.99 per cent. of the existing issued share capital of the Company on a non-pre-emptive basis and therefore it has consulted with the Company's major institutional shareholders ahead of the release of this Announcement. The Placing structure has been chosen as it minimises cost, time to completion and management distraction during an important and unprecedented time for the sector and the Company. The Board's unanimous view is that the Placing and Subscription is in the best interest of shareholders, as well as wider stakeholders in RPS, and will promote the long-term success of RPS. Details of the Placing and Subscription Numis Securities Limited ('Numis') and Liberum Capital Limited ('Liberum') (Numis and Liberum, together, being the 'Joint Bookrunners') are acting as joint bookrunners in relation to the Placing. The Company, Numis and Liberum have entered into a placing agreement dated 3 September 2020 in connection with the Placing (the 'Placing Agreement'). The Placing will be conducted through the Bookbuild which will be launched immediately following the release of this Announcement, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing set out in the Appendix to this Announcement. The final number of New Shares will be determined at the close of the Bookbuild, and the result will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter. The timing for the close of the Bookbuild and the allocation of the Placing Shares shall be determined by, and at the absolute discretion of Numis, Liberum and the Company. The Placing is not underwritten. In conjunction with the Placing, certain directors intend to subscribe for Subscription Shares at the Placing Price to contribute approximately £555k in aggregate. John Douglas, Chief Executive Officer, intends to subscribe for £500k worth of Subscription Shares. The New Shares, when issued, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue. The number of New Shares in aggregate will not exceed 19.99% of the current issued share capital of the Company. Applications will be made (i) to the Financial Conduct Authority (the 'FCA') for admission of the New Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List; and (ii) to London Stock Exchange plc for admission of the Placing Shares to trading on its main market for listed securities (together, 'Admission'). Settlement for the New Shares and Admission are expected to take place on or before 8.00 a.m. on 8 September 2020. For further information: RPS Group plc John Douglas, Chief Executive

Judith Cottrell, Finance Director Tel: +44 (0) 1235 863 206

www.rpsgroup.com Numis (Joint Bookrunner and Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Heraclis Economides / Julian Cater

Jamie Loughborough / George Price Liberum (Joint Bookrunner and Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Robert Morton / John Fishley Buchanan Henry Harrison-Topham / Chris Lane / Tilly Abraham Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 [email protected] www.buchanan.uk.com Market soundings (as defined in MAR) were taken in respect of the Placing with the result that certain persons became aware of inside information (as defined in MAR), as permitted by MAR. This inside information is set out in this Announcement. Therefore those persons that received inside information in a market sounding are no longer in possession of such inside information relating to the Company and its securities. The person responsible for releasing this announcement is David Gormley, Company Secretary. Notes to Editors Founded in 1970, RPS is a leading global professional services firm of 5,000 consultants and service providers. Having operated in 125 countries across six continents RPS defines, designs and manages projects that create shared value for a complex, urbanising and resource scarce world. RPS delivers a broad range of services in six sectors: property, energy, transport, water, defence and government services and resources. Services provided across RPS' six sectors cover twelve service clusters: project and programme management, design and development, water services, environment, advisory and management consulting, exploration and development, planning and approvals, health, safety and risk, oceans and coastal, laboratories, training and communications, creative & digital services. RPS stands out for its clients by using its deep expertise to solve problems that matter, making them easy to understand. Making complex easy. RPS' London Stock Exchange ticker is RPS.L. For further information, please visit www.rpsgroup.com. Appendix 1 to this Announcement (which forms part of this Announcement) sets out further information relating to the Bookbuild and the terms and conditions of the Placing. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms in this Announcement have the meanings ascribed to them in Appendix 2 (which forms part of this Announcement). This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the 'Important Notices' section below and the Appendices to this Announcement (which form part of this Announcement) which includes the terms and conditions of the Placing. Persons who have chosen to participate in the Placing, by making an oral or written offer to acquire Placing Shares, will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety (including the Appendices) and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions herein, and to be providing the representations, warranties, agreements, confirmations, acknowledgements and undertakings contained in Appendix 1. IMPORTANT NOTICES Neither this Announcement (including the appendices and the information contained in them), nor any copy of it, may be taken or transmitted, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa or to any persons in any of those jurisdictions or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant securities laws of such jurisdiction. This Announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for any shares in the capital of the Company in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa or any other state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorised or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of securities laws of such jurisdictions. The Placing Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'US Securities Act'), or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There is no intention to register any portion of the Placing in the United States or to conduct any public offering of securities in the United States or elsewhere. All offers of Placing Shares will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the 'Prospectus Regulation') as amended from time to time from the requirement to produce a prospectus. No prospectus will be made available in connection with the matters contained in this Announcement and no such prospectus is required (in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation) to be published. Persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. Members of the public are not eligible to take part in the Placing. This Announcement and the appendices (including the terms and conditions set out in Appendix 1) are for information purposes only and are directed only at persons whose ordinary activities involve them in acquiring, holding, managing and disposing of investments (as principal or agent) for the purposes of their business and who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and are: (a) if in a Member State of the Economic European Area (the 'EEA') qualified investors within the meaning of article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ('Qualified Investors'); or (b) if in the United Kingdom, Qualified Investors who (i) are persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within the definition of 'investments professional' in article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the 'Order'); (ii) are persons falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) ('high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc') of the Order; or (c) are persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated; (all such persons referred to in (a), (b) and (c) above together being referred to as 'Relevant Persons'). This Announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this Announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. The distribution of this Announcement (including the Appendices) and the offering of the Placing Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by the Company, Numis, Liberum, any of their respective partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers, consultants, affiliates or agents that would permit an offering of such shares or possession or distribution of this Announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this Announcement comes are required by the Company, Numis and Liberum to inform themselves about, and to observe, such restrictions. This Announcement is not being distributed by, nor has it been approved for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ('FSMA'), by a person authorised under FSMA. This Announcement is being distributed to persons in the United Kingdom only in circumstances in which section 21(1) of FSMA does not apply. Persons (including without limitation, nominees and trustees) who have a contractual right or other legal obligations to forward a copy of this Announcement should seek appropriate advice before taking any action. By participating in the Bookbuild and the Placing, each Placeeby making an oral or written and legally binding offer to subscribe for Placing Shares will be deemed (i) to have read and understood this Announcement (including the appendices) in its entirety, (ii) to be participating, making an offer and acquiring Placing Shares on the terms and conditions contained in Appendix 1 to this Announcement and (iii) to be providing the representations, warranties, indemnities, acknowledgements and undertakings contained in Appendix 1 to this Announcement. This Announcement has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made by Numis or Liberum, or by any of their partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers, consultants, affiliates or agents as to or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of this Announcement or any other written or oral information made available to any interested person or their advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed. None of the information in this Announcement has been independently verified or approved by Numis or Liberum or any of their partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers, consultants, affiliates or agents. Save for any responsibilities or liabilities, if any, imposed on Numis and Liberum by FSMA or by the regulator regime established under it, no responsibility or liability is accepted by Numis or Liberum or any of their partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers, consultants, affiliates or agents for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in such information or opinions or for any loss, cost or damage suffered or incurred howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this Announcement or its contents or otherwise in connection with this Announcement or from any acts or omissions of the Company in relation to the Placing. Numis, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting solely for the Company and no-one else in connection with the transactions and arrangements described in this Announcement and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this Announcement) as a client in relation to the transactions and arrangements described in this Announcement. Neither Numis, its partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers, consultants, affiliates or agents are responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Numis or for providing advice in connection with the contents of this Announcement or for any other matters referred to herein. Liberum, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting solely for the Company and no-one else in connection with the transactions and arrangements described in this Announcement and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this Announcement) as a client in relation to the transactions and arrangements described in this Announcement. Neither Liberum, its partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers, consultants, affiliates or agents are responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Liberum or for providing advice in connection with the contents of this Announcement or for any other matters referred to herein. Cautionary statements This Announcement may contain and the Company may make verbal statements containing 'forward-looking statements' with respect to certain of the Company's plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance, strategic initiatives, objectives and results. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as 'aim', 'anticipate', 'target', 'expect', 'estimate', 'intend', 'plan', 'goal', 'believe', 'seek', 'may', 'could', 'outlook' or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the actual future financial condition, performance and results of the Company may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this Announcement by or on behalf of the Company speak only as of the date they are made. The information contained in this Announcement is subject to change without notice and except as required by applicable law or regulation (including to meet the requirements of the Listing Rules, MAR, the Prospectus Regulation Rules and/or FSMA), the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publish any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, economic and business cycles, the terms and conditions of the Company's financing arrangements, foreign currency rate fluctuations, competition in the Company's principal markets, acquisitions or disposals of businesses or assets and trends in the Company's principal industries. Statements contained in this Announcement regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Announcement. No statement in this Announcement is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share of the Company for the current or future years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per share of the Company. This Announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Placing Shares. Any investment decisions to buy Placing Shares in the Placing must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information, which has not been independently verified by Numis or Liberum. This Announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning any investor's investment decision with respect to the Placing. The price of shares and any income expected from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested upon disposal of the shares. Past performance is no guide to future performance. The contents of this Announcement are not to be construed as legal, business, financial or tax advice. Each investor or prospective investor should consult his, her or its own legal adviser, business adviser, financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial, business or tax advice. In connection with the Placing, Numis and/or Liberum and their respective partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers, consultants, affiliates or agents may take up a portion of the shares of the Company in the Placing in a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for its own account such shares and other securities of the Company or related investments and may offer or sell such shares, securities or other investments otherwise than in connection with the Placing. Accordingly, references in this Announcement to Placing Shares being issued, offered or placed should be read as including any issue, offering or placement of such shares in the Company to Numis and/or Liberum and any of their respective partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers, consultants, affiliates or agents as, acting in such capacity. In addition, Numis and/or Liberum, any of their respective partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers, consultants, affiliates or agents may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps, warrants or contracts for difference) with investors in connection with which Numis and/or Liberum and any of their respective partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers, consultants, affiliates or agents may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of such securities of the Company, including the Placing Shares. Neither Numis nor Liberum, nor any of their respective partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers, consultants, affiliates or agents intends to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation to do so. The Placing Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the London Stock Exchange plc. Neither the content of the Company's website (or any other website) nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this Announcement. This Announcement has been prepared for the purposes of complying with applicable law and regulation in the United Kingdom and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this Announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws and regulations of any jurisdiction outside the United Kingdom. Information to Distributors Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ('MiFID II'); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the 'MiFID II Product Governance Requirements'), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any 'manufacturer' (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Placing Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the Placing Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the 'Target Market Assessment'). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Placing Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Placing Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Placing Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Placing. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Numis and Liberum will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Placing Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Placing Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels. APPENDIX I TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON THE PLACING FOR INVITED PLACEES ONLY. MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE NOT ELIGIBLE TO TAKE PART IN THE PLACING. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE APPENDICES (INCLUDING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT HEREIN) (TOGETHER, THIS 'ANNOUNCEMENT') (WHICH IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY) ARE DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHOSE ORDINARY ACTIVITIES INVOLVE THEM IN ACQUIRING, HOLDING, MANAGING AND DISPOSING OF INVESTMENTS (AS PRINCIPAL OR AGENT) FOR THE PURPOSES OF THEIR BUSINESS AND WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS AND ARE: (A) IF IN A MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (THE 'EEA') QUALIFIED INVESTORS WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(E) OF REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129, AS AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME (THE 'PROSPECTUS REGULATION') ('QUALIFIED INVESTORS'); OR (B) IF IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, QUALIFIED INVESTORS WHO (I) ARE PERSONS WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS WHO FALL WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 AS AMENDED (THE 'ORDER') (INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS); (II) ARE PERSONS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49(2)(A) TO (D) (HIGH NET WORTH COMPANIES, UNINCORPORATED ASSOCIATIONS, ETC) OF THE ORDER; OR (C) ARE PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE BE LAWFULLY COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS REFERRED TO IN (A), (B) AND (C) ABOVE TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS 'RELEVANT PERSONS'). THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION IN IT MUST NOT BE ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. PERSONS DISTRIBUTING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MUST SATISFY THEMSELVES THAT IT IS LAWFUL TO DO SO. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT ITSELF CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR THE SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF ANY SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY. The Placing Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'US Securities Act') or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offer of the securities mentioned herein in the United States. This Announcement and the information contained herein is restricted and is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into or from the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such release publication or distribution would be unlawful. Neither the Company, Numis, Liberum nor, any of their respective any of their respective affiliates, agents directors, officers or employees makes any representation or warranty, express or implied to any Placees regarding any investment in the securities referred to in this Announcement under the laws applicable to such Placees. Each Placee should consult with its own advisors as to legal, tax, business and related aspects of a purchase of Placing Shares. The distribution of this Announcement and/or the Placing and/or the issue of the Placing Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by the Company, the Joint Bookrunners or any of their respective affiliates, agents directors, officers or employees that would permit an offer of the Placing Shares or possession or distribution of this Announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such Placing Shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this Announcement comes are required by the Company and the Joint Bookrunners to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. This Announcement or any part of it does not constitute or form part of any offer to issue or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful. No public offering of the Placing Shares is being made in any such jurisdiction. The relevant clearances have not been, nor will they be, obtained from the securities commission of any province or territory of Canada, no prospectus has been lodged with, or registered by, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission or the Japanese Ministry of Finance; the relevant clearances have not been, and will not be, obtained for the South Africa Reserve Bank or any other applicable body in the Republic of South Africa in relation to the Placing Shares and the Placing Shares have not been, nor will they be registered under or offered in compliance with the securities laws of any state, province or territory of Australia, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa. Accordingly, the Placing Shares may not (unless an exemption under the relevant securities laws is applicable) be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction outside the EEA. Persons (including without limitation, nominees and trustees) who have a contractual right or other legal obligations to forward a copy of this Announcement should seek appropriate advice before taking any action. All offers of the Placing Shares will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus. This Announcement is being distributed and communicated to persons in the UK only in circumstances to which section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ('FSMA') does not apply. This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the 'Important Notice' section of this Announcement. By participating in the Placing, Placees (including individuals, funds or otherwise) by whom or on whose behalf a commitment to subscribe for Placing Shares has been given will (i) be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement, in its entirety; and (ii) be making such offer on the terms and conditions contained in this Appendix, including being deemed to be providing (and shall only be permitted to participate in the Placing on the basis that they have provided) the representations, warranties, acknowledgements and undertakings set out herein. In particular, each such Placee represents, warrants, undertakes, agrees and acknowledges (amongst other things) that: it is a Relevant Person and undertakes that it will acquire, hold, manage or dispose of any Placing Shares that are allocated to it for the purposes of its business; in the case of a Relevant Person in a member state of the EEA or the United Kingdom (each, a 'Relevant State') who acquires any Placing Shares pursuant to the Placing: it is a Qualified Investor within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation; and

in the case of any Placing Shares acquired by it as a financial intermediary, as that term is used in Article 5(1) of the Prospectus Regulation: the Placing Shares acquired by it in the Placing have not been acquired on behalf of, nor have they been acquired with a view to their offer or resale to, persons in any Relevant State other than Qualified Investors or in circumstances in which the prior consent of the Joint Bookrunners have been given to the offer or resale; where Placing Shares have been acquired by it on behalf of persons in any Relevant State other than Qualified Investors, the offer of those Placing Shares to it is not treated under the Prospectus Regulation as having been made to such persons; and

it is acquiring the Placing Shares for its own account or is acquiring the Placing Shares for an account with respect to which it has authority to exercise, and is exercising, investment discretion and has the authority to make and does make the representations, warranties, indemnities, acknowledgements, undertakings and agreements contained in this Announcement; and it understands (or if acting for the account of another person, such person has confirmed that such person understands) the resale and transfer restrictions set out in this Appendix; except as otherwise permitted by the Company and subject to any available exemptions from applicable securities laws, it (and any person on whose account it is acting, as referred to in paragraph 4 above) is located outside the United States and is acquiring the Placing Shares in an 'offshore transaction' as defined in, and in accordance with, Regulation S under the US Securities Act ('Regulation S'); it has not offered, sold or delivered and will not offer to sell or deliver any of the Placing Shares to persons within the United States; neither it, its affiliates, nor any persons acting on its behalf, have engaged or will engage in any directed selling efforts (as defined in Regulation S) with respect to the Placing Shares; and it is not taking up the Placing Shares for resale in or into the United States. No prospectus The Placing Shares are being offered to a limited number of specifically invited persons only and will not be offered in such a way as to require any prospectus or other offering document to be published. No prospectus or other offering document has been or will be submitted to be approved by the FCA in relation to the Placing or the Placing Shares and Placees' commitments will be made solely on the basis of their own assessment of the Company, the Placing Shares and the Placing based on information contained in this Announcement, the announcement of the pricing of the Placing (the 'Placing Results Announcement') (together, the 'Placing Documents') and any other information publicly announced through a regulatory information service ('RIS') by or on behalf of the Company on or prior to the date of this Announcement (the 'Publicly Available Information') and subject to any further terms set forth in the trade confirmation sent to individual Placees. Each Placee, by participating in the Placing, agrees that the content of the Placing Documents is exclusively the responsibility of the Company and confirms that it has neither received nor relied on any information (other than the Publicly Available Information), representation, warranty or statement made by or on behalf of the Joint Bookrunners or the Company or any other person and none of the Joint Bookrunners, the Company nor any other person acting on such person's behalf nor any of their respective affiliates has or shall have any responsibility or liability for any Placee's decision to participate in the Placing based on any other information, representation, warranty or statement. Each Placee acknowledges and agrees that it has relied on its own investigation of the business, financial or other position of the Company in accepting a participation in the Placing. No Placee should consider any information in this Announcement to be legal, tax or business advice. Each Placee should consult its own legal advisor, tax advisor, and business advisor for legal, tax and business advice regarding an investment in the Placing Shares. Nothing in this paragraph shall exclude the liability of any person for fraudulent misrepresentation. Details of the Placing Agreement and the Placing Shares The Joint Bookrunners are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with the Placing and have today entered into the Placing Agreement with the Company under which, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement, the Joint Bookrunners, as agents for and on behalf of the Company, have severally (and not jointly or jointly and severally) agreed to use their respective reasonable endeavours to procure Placees for the Placing Shares. The final number of Placing Shares will be set out in a share placing supplement agreed between the Joint Bookrunners and the Company following the Bookbuild (the 'Placing Supplement'). The total number of shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing and Subscription shall not exceed 45,881,365 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 19.99% of the Company's existing issued Ordinary Share capital. The Placing is not underwritten by the Joint Bookrunners. In accordance with the terms of the Placing Agreement, if Placees fail to take up their allocation of Placing Shares at the Placing Price, the Joint Bookrunners agree to take up such shares and the Company agrees to allot and issue such shares to the Joint Bookrunners, at the Placing Price and on the terms set out in the Placing Agreement. The issue of the Placing Shares is to be effected by way of a cashbox placing. The Company will allot and issue the Placing Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis to the Placees in consideration for Numis transferring its holdings of redeemable preference shares and ordinary subscriber shares in Platt (Jersey) Limited ('JerseyCo') to the Company. Accordingly, instead of receiving cash as consideration for the issue of Placing Shares, at the conclusion of the Placing the Company will own all of the issued ordinary shares and redeemable preference shares of JerseyCo whose only asset will be its cash reserves, which will represent an amount approximately equal to the net proceeds of the Placing. The Placing Shares (and Subscription Shares) will, when issued, be credited as fully paid up and will be issued subject to the Company's articles of association and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of the Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares (and Subscription Shares), and will on issue be free of all claims, liens, charges, encumbrances and equities. Applications for listing and admission to trading Applications will be made to the FCA for admission of the Placing Shares and Subscription Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority (the 'Official List') and to the London Stock Exchange plc (the 'London Stock Exchange') for admission to trading of the Placing Shares and Subscription Shares on its main market for listed securities (together, 'Admission'). It is expected that Admission of the Placing Shares and Subscription Shares will occur at or before 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 8 September 2020 (or such later time and/or date as the Joint Bookrunners may agree with the Company) and that dealings in the Placing Shares and Subscription Shares will commence at that time. Bookbuild The Joint Bookrunners will, following this Announcement, commence the accelerated bookbuilding process to determine demand for participation in the Placing by Placees (the 'Bookbuild'). The book will open with immediate effect. Members of the public are not entitled to participate in the Placing. This Appendix gives details of the terms and conditions of, and the mechanics of participation in, the Placing. No commissions will be paid to Placees or by Placees in respect of any Placing Shares. Participation in, and principal terms of, the Placing The Joint Bookrunners are arranging the Placing severally, and not jointly, or jointly and severally, as bookrunners and placing agents of the Company. Participation in the Placing will only be available to persons who may lawfully be, and are, invited to participate by either of the Joint Bookrunners. Each of the Joint Bookrunners may itself agree to be a Placee in respect of all or some of the Placing Shares or may nominate any member of its group to do so. The number of Placing Shares will be agreed between the Joint Bookrunners and the Company following completion of the Bookbuild. Any discount to the market price of the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company will be determined in accordance with the Listing Rules. Subject to the execution of the Placing Supplement, the Placing Price and the number of Placing Shares to be issued will be announced on an RIS following the completion of the Bookbuild via the Placing Results Announcement. Allocations of the Placing Shares will be determined by the Joint Bookrunners and the Company (the proposed allocation policies of each Joint Bookrunner having been supplied to the Company in advance of the Bookbuild). Subject to the execution of the Placing Supplement, allocations will be confirmed orally or in writing by the Joint Bookrunners and a trade confirmation will be despatched as soon as possible thereafter. A Joint Bookrunner's oral or written confirmation to such Placee constitutes an irrevocable legally binding commitment upon such person (who will at that point become a Placee), in favour of the relevant Joint Bookrunner and the Company, to acquire the number of Placing Shares allocated to it and to pay the Placing Price in respect of such shares on the terms and conditions set out in this Appendix and in accordance with the Company's articles of association. Except with the relevant Joint Bookrunner's consent, such commitment will not be capable of variation or revocation after the time at which it is submitted. Each Placee's allocation and commitment will be evidenced by a trade confirmation issued to such Placee by the relevant Joint Bookrunner. The terms of this Appendix will be deemed incorporated in that trade confirmation. Irrespective of the time at which a Placee's allocation pursuant to the Placing is confirmed, settlement for all Placing Shares to be subscribed for pursuant to the Placing will be required to be made at the same time, on the basis explained below under 'Registration and Settlement'. All obligations under the Bookbuild and the Placing will be subject to fulfilment or (where applicable) waiver of the conditions referred to below under 'Conditions of the Placing' and to the Placing not being terminated on the basis referred to below under 'Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement'. By participating in the Placing, each Placee agrees that its rights and obligations in respect of the Placing will terminate only in the circumstances described below and will not be capable of rescission or termination by the Placee. To the fullest extent permissible by law, neither the Joint Bookrunners, nor the Company, nor any of their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees shall have any responsibility or liability to Placees (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise). In particular, none of the Joint Bookrunners, nor the Company, nor any of their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees shall have any responsibility or liability (including to the extent permissible by law, any fiduciary duties) in respect of the Joint Bookrunners' conduct of the Placing or of such alternative method of effecting the Placing as the Joint Bookrunners and the Company may determine. The Placing Shares will be issued subject to the terms and conditions of this Announcement and each Placee's commitment to subscribe for Placing Shares on the terms set out herein will continue notwithstanding any amendment that may in future be made to the terms and conditions of the Placing and Placees will have no right to be consulted or require that their consent be obtained with respect to the Company's or the Joint Bookrunners' conduct of the Placing. All times and dates in this Announcement may be subject to amendment. The Joint Bookrunners shall notify the Placees and any person acting on behalf of the Placees of any changes. Conditions of the Placing The Placing is conditional upon the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms. The Joint Bookrunners' obligations under the Placing Agreement are conditional on customary conditions including (amongst others) (the 'Conditions'): certain announcement obligations; Admission occurring no later than 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 8 September 2020 (or such later time and/or date, not being later than 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 11 September 2020, as the Joint Bookrunners may otherwise agree with the Company); the warranties on the part of the Company contained in the Placing Agreement being true and accurate in every respect and not misleading as at the date of the Placing Agreement and at Admission, as though they had been given and made on such date by reference to the facts and circumstances then subsisting; the Company having complied with all of its obligations under the Placing Agreement, the Initial Subscription and Option Agreement (as defined in the Placing Agreement) and the Subscription and Transfer Agreement (as defined in the Placing Agreement) which fall to be performed or satisfied on or prior to Admission; the execution and delivery of the Placing Supplement; and between the date of the Placing Agreement and Admission there having been in the good faith opinion of the Joint Bookrunners no material adverse change in, or any development including a prospective material adverse change in, or affecting, the condition (financial, operational, legal or otherwise) or the earnings, management, business affairs, solvency, credit rating or prospects of the Company or the Group (taken as a whole), whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business ('Material Adverse Change'). The Joint Bookrunners (if they both agree) may, at their discretion and upon such terms as they think fit, waive compliance by the Company with the whole or any part of any of the Company's obligations in relation to the Conditions or extend the time or date provided for fulfilment of any such Conditions in respect of all or any part of the performance thereof. The condition in the Placing Agreement relating to Admission taking place may not, however, be waived. Any such extension or waiver will not affect Placees' commitments as set out in this Announcement. If: (i) any of the Conditions are not fulfilled or (where permitted) waived by the Joint Bookrunners by the relevant time or date specified (or such later time or date as the Company and the Joint Bookrunners may agree); or (ii) the Placing Agreement is terminated in the circumstances specified below under 'Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement', the Placing will not proceed and the Placees' rights and obligations hereunder in relation to the Placing Shares shall cease and terminate at such time and each Placee agrees that no claim can be made by it or on its behalf (or any person on whose behalf the Placee is acting) in respect thereof. None of the Joint Bookrunners, nor the Company, nor any of their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees shall have any liability to any Placee (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise) in respect of any decision they may make as to whether or not to waive or to extend the time and/or date for the satisfaction of any Condition to the Placing, nor for any decision they may make as to the satisfaction of any Condition or in respect of the Placing generally, and by participating in the Placing each Placee agrees that any such decision is within the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners and/or the Company (as applicable). Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement

Each of the Joint Bookrunners is entitled, at any time before Admission, to terminate the Placing Agreement in accordance with its terms in certain circumstances, including (amongst other things): where there has been a material breach by the Company of any of the warranties or undertakings contained in the Placing Agreement or any other provision of the Placing Agreement; the Company fails to comply with any provision of the Placing Agreement, the Initial Subscription and Option Agreement (as defined in the Placing Agreement) and/or the Subscription and Transfer Agreement (as defined in the Placing Agreement) in any material respect; or the occurrence of a Material Adverse Change or certain force majeure events (including, but not limited to, an escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic in any jurisdiction where any member of the Group conducts business). Upon termination, the parties to the Placing Agreement shall be released and discharged (except for any liability arising before or in relation to such termination) from their respective obligations under or pursuant to the Placing Agreement, subject to certain exceptions. By participating in the Placing, each Placee agrees that (i) the exercise by either of the Joint Bookrunners of any right of termination or of any other discretion under the Placing Agreement shall be within the absolute discretion of such Joint Bookrunner and that it need not make any reference to, or consult with, Placees and that it shall have no liability to Placees whatsoever in connection with any such exercise or failure to so exercise and (ii) its rights and obligations terminate only in the circumstances described above under 'Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement' and 'Conditions of the Placing', and its participation will not be capable of rescission or termination by it after oral or written confirmation by the Joint Bookrunners of the allocation and commitments following the close of the Bookbuild. Lock-up Arrangements The Company has undertaken to the Joint Bookrunners that, between the date of the Placing Agreement and 90 days after Admission, it will not, without the prior written consent of the Joint Bookrunners directly or indirectly allot or issue any Ordinary Shares (or any other shares or securities in the capital of the Company) or issue any options over Ordinary Shares (or any securities exchangeable for, or convertible into, Ordinary Shares) or other shares or securities in the capital of the Company save for (i) the Placing Shares to Placees pursuant to the Placing, (ii) the Subscription Shares to the Directors and (iii) the issue of any options pursuant to (and in accordance with the rules of) the Company's existing share option or share incentive schemes or for the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the exercise of any options under such schemes. By participating in the Placing, Placees agree that the exercise by any Joint Bookrunner of any power to grant consent to the undertaking by the Company of a transaction which would otherwise be subject to the lock-up provisions under the Placing Agreement shall be within the absolute discretion of that Joint Bookrunner and that it need not make any reference to, or consult with, Placees and that it shall have no liability to Placees whatsoever in connection with any such exercise of the power to grant consent. Registration and Settlement Settlement of transactions in the Placing Shares (ISIN: GB0007594764) following Admission will take place within the system administered by Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited ('CREST'), subject to certain exceptions. The Joint Bookrunners reserve the right to require settlement for, and delivery of, the Placing Shares (or any part thereof) to Placees by such other means that they may deem necessary if delivery or settlement is not possible or practicable within the CREST system or would not be consistent with the regulatory requirements in the Placee's jurisdiction. Following the close of the Bookbuild, each Placee to be allocated Placing Shares in the Placing will be sent a trade confirmation in accordance with the standing arrangements in place with the relevant Joint Bookrunner stating the number of Placing Shares allocated to them at the Placing Price, the aggregate amount owed by such Placee to the Joint Bookrunner and settlement instructions. Each Placee agrees that it will do all things necessary to ensure that delivery and payment is completed in accordance with the standing CREST or certificated settlement instructions in respect of the Placing Shares that it has in place with the relevant Joint Bookrunner. The Company will deliver the Placing Shares to a CREST account operated by the relevant Joint Bookrunner as agent for the Company and the relevant Joint Bookrunner will enter its delivery instruction into the CREST system. The input to CREST by a Placee of a matching or acceptance instruction will then allow delivery of the relevant Placing Shares to that Placee against payment. It is expected that settlement in respect of the Placing Shares will take place on 8 September 2020 on a delivery versus payment basis. Interest is chargeable daily on payments not received from Placees on the due date in accordance with the arrangements set out above at the rate of two percentage points above LIBOR as determined by the Joint Bookrunners. Each Placee is deemed to agree that, if it does not comply with these obligations, the relevant Joint Bookrunner may sell any or all of the Placing Shares allocated to that Placee on such Placee's behalf and retain from the proceeds, for the Joint Bookrunners' account and benefit, an amount equal to the aggregate amount owed by the Placee plus any interest due. The relevant Placee will, however, remain liable for any shortfall below the aggregate amount owed by it and will be required to bear any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other taxes or duties (together with any interest, fines or penalties) imposed in any jurisdiction which may arise upon the sale of such Placing Shares on such Placee's behalf. If Placing Shares are to be delivered to a custodian or settlement agent, Placees should ensure that the trade confirmation is copied and delivered immediately to the relevant person within that organisation. Insofar as Placing Shares are issued in a Placee's name or that of its nominee or in the name of any person for whom a Placee is contracting as agent or that of a nominee for such person, such Placing Shares should, subject as provided below, be so registered free from any liability to UK stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax. If there are any circumstances in which any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes or duties (including any interest and penalties relating thereto) is payable in respect of the allocation, allotment, issue, sale, transfer or delivery of the Placing Shares (or, for the avoidance of doubt, if any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax is payable in connection with any subsequent transfer of or agreement to transfer Placing Shares), none of the Joint Bookrunners nor the Company shall be responsible for payment thereof. Representations, warranties, undertakings and acknowledgements By participating in the Placing each Placee (and any person acting on such Placee's behalf) irrevocably acknowledges, confirms, undertakes, represents, warrants and agrees (as the case may be) with the Joint Bookrunners (in their capacity as bookrunners and placing agents of the Company in respect of the Placing) and the Company, in each case as a fundamental term of their application for Placing Shares, the following: General it has read and understood this Announcement in its entirety and its subscription for Placing Shares is subject to and based upon all the terms, conditions, representations, warranties, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings and other information contained herein and it has not relied on, and will not rely on, any information given or any representations, warranties or statements made at any time by any person in connection with the Placing, Admission, the Bookbuild, the Company, the Placing Shares or otherwise other than the information contained in the Placing Documents and the Publicly Available Information; the Ordinary Shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List and are admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and that the Company is therefore required to publish certain business and financial information in accordance with MAR and the rules and practices of the London Stock Exchange and/or the FCA, which includes a description of the Company's business and the Company's financial information, including balance sheets and income statements, and that it is able to obtain or has access to such information without undue difficulty, and is able to obtain access to such information or comparable information concerning any other publicly traded companies, without undue difficulty; the person whom it specifies for registration as holder of the Placing Shares will be (a) itself or (b) its nominee, as the case may be. None of the Joint Bookrunners nor the Company will be responsible for any liability to stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes or duties imposed in any jurisdiction (including interest and penalties relating thereto) ('Indemnified Taxes'). Each Placee and any person acting on behalf of such Placee agrees to indemnify the Company and the Joint Bookrunners on an after-tax basis in respect of any Indemnified Taxes; neither the Joint Bookrunners nor any of their respective affiliates agents, directors, officers and employees accepts any responsibility for any acts or omissions of the Company or any of the directors of the Company or any other person (other than the relevant Joint Bookrunner) in connection with the Placing; time is of the essence as regards its obligations under this Announcement; any document that is to be sent to it in connection with the Placing will be sent at its risk and may be sent to it at any address provided by it to the Joint Bookrunners; No distribution of Announcement it will not redistribute, forward, transfer, duplicate or otherwise transmit this Announcement or any part of it, or any other presentational or other material concerning the Placing (including electronic copies thereof) to any person and represents that it has not redistributed, forwarded, transferred, duplicated, or otherwise transmitted any such materials to any person; No prospectus no prospectus or other offering document is required under the Prospectus Regulation, nor will one be prepared in connection with the Bookbuild, the Placing or the Placing Shares and it has not received and will not receive a prospectus or other offering document in connection with the Bookbuild, the Placing or the Placing Shares; Purchases by Joint Bookrunners for their own account in connection with the Placing, the Joint Bookrunners and any of their affiliates acting as an investor for its own account may subscribe for Placing Shares in the Company and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for its own account such Placing Shares in the Company and any securities of the Company or related investments and may offer or sell such securities or other investments otherwise than in connection with the Placing. Accordingly, references in this Announcement to the Placing Shares being issued, offered or placed should be read as including any issue, offering or placement of such shares in the Company to each of the Joint Bookrunners or any of their affiliates acting in such capacity; each of the Joint Bookrunners and their affiliates may enter into financing arrangements and swaps with investors in connection with which each of the Joint Bookrunners and any of their affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of such securities of the Company, including the Placing Shares; the Joint Bookrunners do not intend to disclose the extent of any investment or transactions referred to in paragraphs 9 and 10 above otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation to do so; No fiduciary duty or client of the Joint Bookrunners the Joint Bookrunners do not owe any fiduciary or other duties to any Placee in respect of any representations, warranties, undertakings or indemnities in the Placing Agreement; its participation in the Placing is on the basis that it is not and will not be a client of any of the Joint Bookrunners in connection with its participation in the Placing and that the Joint Bookrunners have no duties or responsibilities to it for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or customers or for providing advice in relation to the Placing nor in respect of any representations, warranties, undertakings or indemnities contained in the Placing Agreement nor for the exercise or performance of any of their respective rights and obligations thereunder including any rights to waive or vary any conditions or exercise any termination right; No responsibility of the Joint Bookrunners for information the content of the Placing Documents and the Publicly Available Information has been prepared by and is exclusively the responsibility of the Company and neither Joint Bookrunner nor their respective affiliates agents, directors, officers or employees nor any person acting on behalf of any of them is responsible for or has or shall have any responsibility or liability for any information, representation or statement contained in, or omission from, the Placing Documents, the Publicly Available Information or otherwise nor will they be liable for any Placee's decision to participate in the Placing based on any information, representation, warranty or statement contained in the Placing Documents, the Publicly Available Information or otherwise, provided that nothing in this paragraph excludes the liability of any person for fraudulent misrepresentation made by such person; Reliance on information regarding the Placing the only information on which it is entitled to rely on and on which such Placee has relied in committing itself to subscribe for Placing Shares is contained in the Placing Documents, or any Publicly Available Information (save that in the case of Publicly Available Information, a Placee's right to rely on that information is limited to the right that such Placee would have as a matter of law in the absence of this paragraph 15(a)), such information being all that such Placee deems necessary or appropriate and sufficient to make an investment decision in respect of the Placing Shares; it has neither received nor relied on any other information given, or representations, warranties or statements, express or implied, made, by any of the Joint Bookrunners or the Company nor any of their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees acting on behalf of any of them (including in any management presentation delivered in respect of the Bookbuild) with respect to the Company, the Placing or the Placing Shares or the accuracy, completeness or adequacy of any information contained in the Placing Documents, or the Publicly Available Information or otherwise;

none of the Joint Bookrunners, nor the Company, nor any of their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees or any person acting on behalf of any of them has provided, nor will provide, it with any material or information regarding the Placing Shares or the Company or any other person other than the information in the Placing Documents or the Publicly Available Information; nor has it requested any of the Joint Bookrunners, the Company, any of their respective affiliates or any person acting on behalf of any of them to provide it with any such material or information; and

none of the Joint Bookrunners or the Company will be liable for any Placee's decision to participate in the Placing based on any other information, representation, warranty or statement, provided that nothing in this paragraph excludes the liability of any person for fraudulent misrepresentation made by that person; Conducted own investigation and due diligence it may not rely, and has not relied, on any investigation that the Joint Bookrunners, any of their affiliates or any person acting on their behalf, may have conducted with respect to the Placing Shares, the terms of the Placing or the Company, and none of such persons has made any representation, express or implied, with respect to the Company, the Placing, the Placing Shares or the accuracy, completeness or adequacy of the information in the Placing Documents, the Publicly Available Information or any other information; in making any decision to subscribe for Placing Shares it: has such knowledge and experience in financial and business matters to be capable of evaluating the merits and risks of subscribing for the Placing Shares;

will not look to the Joint Bookrunners for all or part of any such loss it may suffer;

is experienced in investing in securities of this nature in this sector and is aware that it may be required to bear, and is able to bear, the economic risk of an investment in the Placing Shares;

is able to sustain a complete loss of an investment in the Placing Shares;

has no need for liquidity with respect to its investment in the Placing Shares;

has made its own assessment and has satisfied itself concerning the relevant tax, legal, currency and other economic considerations relevant to its investment in the Placing Shares; and

has conducted its own due diligence, examination, investigation and assessment of the Company, the Placing Shares and the terms of the Placing and has satisfied itself that the information resulting from such investigation is still current and relied on that investigation for the purposes of its decision to participate in the Placing; Capacity and authority it is subscribing for the Placing Shares for its own account or for an account with respect to which it exercises sole investment discretion and has the authority to make and does make the acknowledgements, representations and agreements contained in this Announcement; it is acting as principal only in respect of the Placing or, if it is acting for any other person, it is: duly authorised to do so and has full power to make the acknowledgments, representations and agreements herein on behalf of each such person; and

and will remain liable to the Company and/or the Joint Bookrunners for the performance of all its obligations as a Placee in respect of the Placing (regardless of the fact that it is acting for another person); it and any person acting on its behalf is entitled to subscribe for the Placing Shares under the laws and regulations of all relevant jurisdictions that apply to it and that it has fully observed such laws and regulations, has capacity and authority and is entitled to enter into and perform its obligations as a subscriber of Placing Shares and will honour such obligations, and has obtained all such governmental and other guarantees, permits, authorisations, approvals and consents which may be required thereunder and complied with all necessary formalities to enable it to commit to this participation in the Placing and to perform its obligations in relation thereto (including, without limitation, in the case of any person on whose behalf it is acting, all necessary consents and authorities to agree to the terms set out or referred to in this Announcement) and will honour such obligations and that it has not taken any action or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Joint Bookrunners, the Company or any of their respective directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction in connection with the Placing; where it is subscribing for Placing Shares for one or more managed accounts, it is authorised in writing by each managed account to subscribe for the Placing Shares for each managed account; it irrevocably appoints any duly authorised officer of each Joint Bookrunner as its agent for the purpose of executing and delivering to the Company and/or its registrars any documents on its behalf necessary to enable it to be registered as the holder of any of the Placing Shares for which it agrees to subscribe for upon the terms of this Announcement; Excluded territories the Placing Shares have not been and will not be registered or otherwise qualified and that a prospectus will not be cleared in respect of any of the Placing Shares under the securities laws or legislation of the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa, or any state, province, territory or jurisdiction thereof; the Placing Shares may not be offered, sold, or delivered or transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the above jurisdictions or any jurisdiction (subject to certain exceptions) in which it would be unlawful to do so and no action has been or will be taken by any of the Company, the Joint Bookrunners or any person acting on behalf of the Company or the Joint Bookrunners that would, or is intended to, permit a public offer of the Placing Shares in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa or any country or jurisdiction, or any state, province, territory or jurisdiction thereof, where any such action for that purpose is required; unless otherwise specifically agreed with the Joint Bookrunners, it is not and at the time the Placing Shares are subscribed for, neither it nor the beneficial owner of the Placing Shares will be, a resident of, nor have an address in, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or any province or territory of Canada; it may be asked to disclose in writing or orally to the Joint Bookrunners: if he or she is an individual, his or her nationality; or

if he or she is a discretionary fund manager, the jurisdiction in which the funds are managed or owned; Compliance with US securities laws it, and any prospective beneficial owner for whose account or benefit it is purchasing the Placing Shares, is (i) at the time the Placing Shares are subscribed for will be, located outside the United States and is acquiring the Placing Shares in an 'offshore transaction' as defined in, and in accordance with, Regulation S; (ii) has not been offered to purchase or subscribe for Placing Shares by means of any 'directed selling efforts' as defined in Regulation S; it understands that the Placing Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act and may not be offered, sold or resold in or into or from the United States except pursuant to an effective registration under the US Securities Act, or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and in accordance with applicable state securities laws; it will not distribute, forward, transfer or otherwise transmit this Announcement or any part of it, or any other presentational or other materials concerning the Placing in or into or from the United States (including electronic copies thereof) to any person, and it has not distributed, forwarded, transferred or otherwise transmitted any such materials to any person; Compliance with EEA and United Kingdom selling restrictions and the Prospectus Regulation if in a Relevant State unless otherwise specifically agreed with the Joint Bookrunners in writing, it is a Qualified Investor; it has not offered or sold and will not offer or sell any Placing Shares to persons in a Relevant State except to Qualified Investors or otherwise in circumstances which have not resulted in and which will not result in an offer to the public in a Relevant State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation; if a financial intermediary, as that term is used in the Prospectus Regulation, the Placing Shares subscribed for by it in the Placing will not be acquired on a non-discretionary basis on behalf of, nor will they be acquired with a view to their offer or resale to, persons in a Relevant State which has implemented the Prospectus Regulation other than Qualified Investors, or in circumstances in which the prior consent of the Joint Bookrunners has been given to each proposed offer or resale; Compliance with FSMA, the UK financial promotion regime and MAR if in the United Kingdom, that it is a person (i) having professional experience in matters relating to investments who falls within the definition of 'investment professionals' in Article 19(5) of the Order or (ii) who falls within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) ('High Net Worth Companies, Unincorporated Associations, etc') of the Order, or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated; it has not offered or sold and will not offer or sell any Placing Shares to persons in the United Kingdom, except to persons whose ordinary activities involve them in acquiring, holding, managing or disposing of investments (as principal or agent) for the purposes of their business or otherwise in circumstances which have not resulted and which will not result in an offer to the public in the United Kingdom within the meaning of section 85(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ('FSMA'); it has only communicated or caused to be communicated and will only communicate or cause to be communicated any invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of FSMA) relating to the Placing Shares in circumstances in which section 21(1) of FSMA does not require approval of the communication by an authorised person and it acknowledges and agrees that the Placing Documents have not and will not have been approved by either Joint Bookrunner in its capacity as an authorised person under section 21 of the FSMA and it may not therefore be subject to the controls which would apply if it was made or approved as a financial promotion by an authorised person; it has complied and will comply with all applicable laws with respect to anything done by it or on its behalf in relation to the Placing Shares (including all applicable provisions in FSMA and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ('MAR')) in respect of anything done in, from or otherwise involving, the United Kingdom); Compliance with laws if it is a pension fund or investment company, its subscription for Placing Shares is in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations; it has complied with its obligations under the Criminal Justice Act 1993 and Articles 8, 10 and 12 of MAR and in connection with money laundering and terrorist financing under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (as amended), the Terrorism Act 2000, the Terrorism Act 2006 and the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 and any related or similar rules, regulations or guidelines, issued, administered or enforced by any government agency having jurisdiction in respect thereof (the 'Regulations') and the Money Laundering Sourcebook of the FCA and, if making payment on behalf of a third party, that satisfactory evidence has been obtained and recorded by it to verify the identity of the third party as required by the Regulations; in order to ensure compliance with the Regulations, each Joint Bookrunner (for itself and as agent on behalf of the Company) or the Company's registrars may, in their absolute discretion, require verification of its identity. Pending the provision to the relevant Joint Bookrunner or the Company's registrars, as applicable, of evidence of identity, definitive certificates in respect of the Placing Shares may be retained at the relevant Joint Bookrunner's absolute discretion or, where appropriate, delivery of the Placing Shares to it in uncertificated form may be delayed at the relevant Joint Bookrunner's or the Company's registrars', as the case may be, absolute discretion. If within a reasonable time after a request for verification of identify the relevant Joint Bookrunner (for itself and as agent on behalf of the Company) or the Company's registrars have not received evidence satisfactory to them, either the relevant Joint Bookrunner and/or the Company may, at its absolute discretion, terminate its commitment in respect of the Placing, in which event the monies payable on acceptance of allotment will, if already paid, be returned without interest to the account of the drawee's bank from which they were originally debited; Depositary receipts and clearance services the allocation, allotment, issue and delivery to it, or the person specified by it for registration as holder, of Placing Shares will not give rise to a stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax liability under (or at a rate determined under) any of sections 67, 70, 93 or 96 of the Finance Act 1986 (depositary receipts and clearance services) and that the Placing Shares are not being acquired in connection with arrangements to issue depositary receipts or to issue or transfer Placing Shares into a clearance service; Undertaking to make payment it (and any person acting on its behalf) has the funds available to pay for the Placing Shares for which it has agreed to subscribe and acknowledges and agrees that it will make payment in respect of the Placing Shares allocated to it in accordance with this Announcement on the due time and date set out herein, failing which the relevant Placing Shares may be placed with other subscribers or sold as the Joint Bookrunners may in their sole discretion determine and without liability to such Placee, who will remain liable for any amount by which the net proceeds of such sale falls short of the product of the relevant Placing Price and the number of Placing Shares allocated to it and will be required to bear any stamp duty, stamp duty reserve tax or other taxes or duties (together with any interest, fines or penalties) imposed in any jurisdiction which may arise upon the sale of such Placee's Placing Shares; Money held on account any money held in an account with the relevant Joint Bookrunner on behalf of the Placee and/or any person acting on behalf of the Placee and/or any person acting on behalf of the Placee will not be treated as client money within the meaning of the relevant rules and regulations of the FCA made under the FSMA. Each Placee acknowledges that the money will not be subject to the protections conferred by the client money rules: as a consequence this money will not be segregated from the relevant Joint Bookrunner's money in accordance with the client money rules and will be held by it under a banking relationship and not as trustee; Allocation its allocation (if any) of Placing Shares will represent a maximum number of Placing Shares which it will be entitled, and required, to subscribe for, and that the Joint Bookrunners or the Company may call upon it to subscribe for a lower number of Placing Shares (if any), but in no event in aggregate more than the aforementioned maximum; No recommendation none of the Joint Bookrunners, nor any of their respective affiliates, nor any person acting on behalf of them, is making any recommendations to it, advising it regarding the suitability of any transactions it may enter into in connection with the Placing; Inside information if it has received any 'inside information' (for the purposes of MAR and section 56 of the Criminal Justice Act 1993) in relation to the Company and its securities in advance of the Placing, it confirms that it has received such information within the market soundings regime provided for in article 11 of MAR and associated delegated regulations and it has not: used that inside information to acquire or dispose of securities of the Company or financial instruments related thereto or cancel or amend an order concerning the Company's securities or any such financial instruments;

used that inside information to encourage, require, recommend or induce another person to deal in the securities of the Company or financial instruments related thereto or to cancel or amend an order concerning the Company's securities or such financial instruments; or

disclosed such information to any person, prior to the information being made publicly available; Rights and remedies the rights and remedies of the Company and the Joint Bookrunners under the terms and conditions in this Announcement are in addition to any rights and remedies which would otherwise be available to each of them and the exercise or partial exercise of one will not prevent the exercise of others; and Governing law and jurisdiction these terms and conditions of the Placing and any agreements entered into by it pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing, and all non-contractual or other obligations arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and it submits (on behalf of itself and on behalf of any person on whose behalf it is acting) to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts as regards any claim, dispute or matter arising out of any such contract (including any dispute regarding the existence, validity or termination of such contract or relating to any non-contractual or other obligation arising out of or in connection with such contract), except that enforcement proceedings in respect of the obligation to make payment for the Placing Shares (together with any interest chargeable thereon) may be taken by either the Company or the Joint Bookrunners in any jurisdiction in which the relevant Placee is incorporated or in which any of its securities have a quotation on a recognised stock exchange. The foregoing representations, warranties, confirmations, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings are given for the benefit of the Company as well as each of the Joint Bookrunners and are irrevocable. The Joint Bookrunners, the Company and their respective affiliates and others will rely upon the truth and accuracy of the foregoing representations, warranties, confirmations, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings. Each prospective Placee, and any person acting on behalf of such Placee, irrevocably authorises the Company and the Joint Bookrunners to produce this Announcement, pursuant to, in connection with, or as may be required by any applicable law or regulation, administrative or legal proceeding or official inquiry with respect to the matters set forth herein. Indemnity By participating in the Placing, each Placee (and any person acting on such Placee's behalf) agrees to indemnify on an after tax basis and hold the Company, the Joint Bookrunners and their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers and employees harmless from any and all costs, claims, liabilities and expenses (including legal fees and expenses) arising out of or in connection with any breach of the representations, warranties, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings given by the Placee (and any person acting on such Placee's behalf) in this Announcement or incurred by the Joint Bookrunners, the Company or each of their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees arising from the performance of the Placees' obligations as set out in this Announcement, and further agrees that the provisions of this Announcement shall survive after completion of the Placing. Taxation The agreement to allot and issue Placing Shares to Placees (and/or to persons for whom such Placee is contracting as agent) free of stamp duty and stamp duty reserve tax relates only to their allotment and issue to Placees, or such persons as they nominate as their agents, direct from the Company for the Placing Shares in question. Such agreement also assumes that the Placing Shares are not being acquired in connection with arrangements to issue depositary receipts or to issue or transfer the Placing Shares into a clearance service. If there are any such arrangements, or the settlement relates to any other dealing in the Placing Shares, stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes or duties may be payable, for which neither the Company nor the Joint Bookrunners will be responsible and the Placees shall indemnify the Company and the Joint Bookrunners on an after-tax basis for any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes or duties (together with interest, fines and penalties) in any jurisdiction paid by the Company or the Joint Bookrunners in respect of any such arrangements or dealings. If this is the case, each Placee should seek its own advice and notify the Joint Bookrunners accordingly. Placees are advised to consult with their own advisers regarding the tax aspects of the subscription for Placing Shares. The Company and the Joint Bookrunners are not liable to bear any taxes that arise on a sale of Placing Shares subsequent to their acquisition by Placees, including any taxes arising otherwise than under the laws of the United Kingdom. Each prospective Placee should, therefore, take its own advice as to whether any such tax liability arises and notify the Joint Bookrunners and the Company accordingly. Furthermore, each prospective Placee agrees to indemnify on an after-tax basis and hold each of the Joint Bookrunners and/or the Company and their respective affiliates harmless from any and all interest, fines or penalties in relation to stamp duty, stamp duty reserve tax and all other similar duties or taxes in any jurisdiction to the extent that such interest, fines or penalties arise from the unreasonable default or delay of that Placee or its agent. In addition, Placees should note that they will be liable for any stamp duty and all other stamp, issue, securities, transfer, registration, documentary or other duties or taxes (including any interest, fines or penalties relating thereto) payable, whether inside or outside the UK, by them or any other person on the subscription, acquisition, transfer or sale by them of any Placing Shares or the agreement by them to subscribe for, acquire, transfer or sell any Placing Shares. No statement in the Placing Documents is intended to be a profit forecast or estimate, and no statement in the Placing Documents should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per share of the Company. Past performance is no guide to future performance, and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. The price of shares and any income expected from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested upon disposal of the shares. Past performance is no guide to future performance, and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. The Placing Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the London Stock Exchange. Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks on the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, the Placing Documents. APPENDIX II DEFINITIONS The following definitions apply in Appendix I to this Announcement, and as the context shall admit, in the Announcement: '£', 'GBP', 'pounds', 'pound sterling' or 'sterling', 'p', 'penny' or 'pence' are to the lawful currency of the UK Admission admission of the Placing Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities Announcement this Announcement, including the appendices and the terms and conditions set out in Appendix 1; Bookbuild the bookbuilding process to be conducted by the Joint Bookrunners to arrange participation by Placees in the Placing; Company RPS Group plc; CREST the computerised settlement system to facilitate transfer of the title to an interest in securities in uncertificated form operated by Euroclear UK & Ireland; EEA European Economic Area; Euroclear UK & Ireland Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited; FCA the UK Financial Conduct Authority; FSMA the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000; Group the Company and its subsidiary undertakings (and 'Group Company'shall be construed accordingly); Joint Bookrunners Numis and Liberum; Liberum Liberum Capital Limited; Listing Rules the publication entitled 'The Listing Rules' produced by the FCA and incorporating the listing rules made by the FCA for the purposes of Part VI of the FSMA and in the exercise of its functions in respect of the admission of securities to the Official List otherwise than in accordance with Part VI of the FSMA; London Stock Exchange London Stock Exchange plc; MAR the EU Market Abuse Regulation (2014/596/EU); Numis Numis Securities Limited; Official List the Official List of the FCA, being the list maintained by the FCA in accordance with Section 74(1) of the FSM Act for the purposes of Part VI of the FSM Act; Ordinary Shares ordinary shares of 3 pence each in the capital of the Company; Placees persons who agree to subscribe for Placing Shares at the Placing Price; Placing the conditional placing of the Placing Shares by the Joint Bookrunners on behalf of the Company at the Placing Price, in accordance with the Placing Agreement; Placing Agreement the agreement dated 3 September 2020 between the Company, and the Joint Bookrunners relating to the Placing; Placing Price 44p per Ordinary Share; Prospectus Regulation the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 Subscription the conditional subscription of the Subscription Shares by certain directors of the Company at the Placing Price to raise, in aggregate, approximately £555,000; Subscription Shares the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Subscription; subsidiaryorsubsidiary undertaking have the meaning given to such term in the Companies Act 2006 Placing Shares the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing; uncertificatedorin uncertificated form in respect of a share or other security, where that share or other security is recorded on the relevant register of the share or security concerned as being held in uncertificated form in CREST and title to which may be transferred by means of CREST; and United States the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America, the District of Columbia and all other areas subject to its jurisdiction and any political sub-division thereof. Attachments Original document

