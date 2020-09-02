RPS : Working stronger together for the Dart expansion

We are proud to be playing a pivotal role to support Irish Rail's expansion of the DART Network on the Kildare Line. This is a transformative railway project modernising and improving the existing network, reducing CO2 emissions and delivering sustainable public transport for commuters travelling between Dublin and Kildare. The enhancements will offer a faster, more reliable service increasing train frequency and capacity.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the new plans would facilitate an 'important reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a shift towards a climate resilient society'.

Our team are responsible for delivering the Railway Order and will provide planning, environmental, communications and PSDP services.