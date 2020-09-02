RPS : Working stronger together for the Dart expansion

We are proud to be playing a pivotal role to support Irish Rail's expansion of the DART Network on the Kildare Line. This is a transformative railway project modernising and improving the existing network, reducing CO2 emissions and delivering sustainable public transport for commuters travelling between Dublin and Kildare. The enhancements will offer a faster, more reliable service increasing train frequency and capacity.
Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the new plans would facilitate an 'important reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a shift towards a climate resilient society'.
Our team are responsible for delivering the Railway Order and will provide planning, environmental, communications and PSDP services.
The Dart expansion will greatly reduce congestion and promote sustainable transport
Leah Kenny, Director of Planning with RPS said 'Sustainability is core to our beliefs in RPS. We pride ourselves in the many projects we have delivered contributing to a sustainable future for Ireland. We are delighted to be part of the DART expansion programme. It represents the next stage of Ireland's sustainable transport journey, benefiting the economy, society and the environment by reducing waiting times, congestion and emissions.'
The upgrade to the Kildare line will include:
Widening the railway to four tracks from Park West Station to Heuston
Electrification and re-signalling from Hazelhatch to Heuston and through the Phoenix Park Tunnel to Glasnevin junction
Facilitating the segregation of DART and Intercity services through realignment works
Assessing the environmental impacts of the new lines
Communicating with local residents and businesses
Preparing and submitting the Railway Order
Jim Meade, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail), said: 'The DART Expansion project will ensure the communities we serve - both on the Kildare line and nationally - will gain from better rail services, and a more sustainable future.'
