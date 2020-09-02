Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RPS Group plc    RPS   GB0007594764

RPS GROUP PLC

(RPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RPS : Working stronger together for the Dart expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 11:40am EDT

We are proud to be playing a pivotal role to support Irish Rail's expansion of the DART Network on the Kildare Line. This is a transformative railway project modernising and improving the existing network, reducing CO2 emissions and delivering sustainable public transport for commuters travelling between Dublin and Kildare. The enhancements will offer a faster, more reliable service increasing train frequency and capacity.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the new plans would facilitate an 'important reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a shift towards a climate resilient society'.

Our team are responsible for delivering the Railway Order and will provide planning, environmental, communications and PSDP services.

[Link]

The Dart expansion will greatly reduce congestion and promote sustainable transport

Leah Kenny, Director of Planning with RPS said 'Sustainability is core to our beliefs in RPS. We pride ourselves in the many projects we have delivered contributing to a sustainable future for Ireland. We are delighted to be part of the DART expansion programme. It represents the next stage of Ireland's sustainable transport journey, benefiting the economy, society and the environment by reducing waiting times, congestion and emissions.'

The upgrade to the Kildare line will include:

  • Widening the railway to four tracks from Park West Station to Heuston
  • Electrification and re-signalling from Hazelhatch to Heuston and through the Phoenix Park Tunnel to Glasnevin junction
  • Facilitating the segregation of DART and Intercity services through realignment works
  • Assessing the environmental impacts of the new lines
  • Communicating with local residents and businesses
  • Preparing and submitting the Railway Order

Jim Meade, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail), said: 'The DART Expansion project will ensure the communities we serve - both on the Kildare line and nationally - will gain from better rail services, and a more sustainable future.'

Disclaimer

RPS Group plc published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 15:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RPS GROUP PLC
11:40aRPS : Working stronger together for the Dart expansion
PU
07/22MAKING IT EASY TO CONNECT : RPS signs Strategic Alliance with Japanese environme..
PU
07/21RPS : Q2-2020 Trading Update
PU
06/11RPS : Distressed Oil and Gas Assets
PU
03/26RPS : Good employee health makes good business sense
PU
03/26RPS : The benefits of implementing a wellbeing programme in the workplace
PU
03/11RPS : Wins five year contract with thames water
PU
03/09RPS : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
03/02RPS : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
02/24RPS : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 460 M 612 M 612 M
Net income 2020 5,80 M 7,72 M 7,72 M
Net Debt 2020 123 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 89,7 M 120 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart RPS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RPS Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 63,50 GBX
Last Close Price 40,65 GBX
Spread / Highest target 96,8%
Spread / Average Target 56,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Matheson Douglas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Non-Executive Chairman
Kelly Olsen Chief Information Officer
Allison Margaret Bainbridge Independent Non-Executive Director
Elizabeth Ann Peace Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPS GROUP PLC-76.17%120
WASTE MANAGEMENT-0.28%48 008
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.4.08%29 712
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.10.24%26 306
SUEZ SA7.56%10 838
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.44%7 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group