    RPS   GB0007594764

RPS GROUP PLC

(RPS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/08 11:35:13 am
103.6 GBX   +4.86%
RPS  : Health and Safety 'Health Check'
PU
06/01RPS  : Planning approval for Woolwich Exchange
PU
05/25RPS  : Metocean Survey for Beacon Wind Energy Area
PU
RPS : Health and Safety 'Health Check'

06/08/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
Health and safety law is notoriously difficult to navigate. In a constantly changing world of health and safety, we can simplify the process by sharing our knowledge and experience with you to help your business get to where it needs to be.

We can help you get a feel for your level of compliance and offer a health and safety 'health check' with one of our consultants. Not achieving compliance can be stressful, but we can provide pragmatic suggestions for improvement to get you on track.

Our health check - or gap analysis - will delve into your health and safety management system, records for statutory testing and inspection, training records and emergency plans and procedures. We will be searching for evidence of compliance so that we can work with you to get things right.

Our audits are a mixture of COVID secure site visits and online documentation reviews. Our health checks are tailored to the size and type of business to ensure we give you the best advice about what you should reasonably have in place.

A health check will allow your business to plan how to allocate resources and prioritise any improvements that might be needed. It is important to have a clear vision as to what needs to be done by when and our comprehensive reports will set you up for success.

Find out more about our health and safety services

Disclaimer

RPS Group plc published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 21:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 488 M 692 M 692 M
Net income 2021 3,85 M 5,45 M 5,45 M
Net Debt 2021 104 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,4x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 273 M 386 M 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 92,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Matheson Douglas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Rutter Chief Information Officer
Allison Margaret Bainbridge Independent Non-Executive Director
Elizabeth Ann Peace Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPS GROUP PLC41.14%369
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.18.35%58 916
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.12.73%34 634
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.17.72%31 478
SUEZ23.86%15 661
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.3.72%10 418