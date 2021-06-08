RPS : Health and Safety 'Health Check'

We can help you get a feel for your level of compliance and offer a health and safety 'health check' with one of our consultants. Not achieving compliance can be stressful, but we can provide pragmatic suggestions for improvement to get you on track.

Our health check - or gap analysis - will delve into your health and safety management system, records for statutory testing and inspection, training records and emergency plans and procedures. We will be searching for evidence of compliance so that we can work with you to get things right.

Our audits are a mixture of COVID secure site visits and online documentation reviews. Our health checks are tailored to the size and type of business to ensure we give you the best advice about what you should reasonably have in place.

A health check will allow your business to plan how to allocate resources and prioritise any improvements that might be needed. It is important to have a clear vision as to what needs to be done by when and our comprehensive reports will set you up for success.

