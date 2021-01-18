Log in
RPS Group plc    RPS   GB0007594764

RPS GROUP PLC

(RPS)
RPS : partners with Vivup to keep workforces safe and healthy

01/18/2021 | 01:00pm EST
Vivup are a leading UK employee benefits provider specialising in health and wellbeing. With their fresh approach, they place more emphasis on understanding your employees through worthwhile benefits creating a culture of physical, financial and mental wellbeing amongst the people that make your business tick.

The relationship between RPS and Vivup will enable our clients to make time and cost savings through delivery of a combined solution providing an efficient and financial advantage.

With the added value of an in-house market leading Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), Vivup provide a full range of employee benefits tailored to support your organisation's health and wellbeing agenda.

Employee Assistance Programme

  • Providing your staff with market leading help and support for life's ups and down, wherever they need it.

Lifestyle savings

  • Vivup have thoughtfully put together some great lifestyle savings and discounts to help save your employees money from top retailers.

Payroll Pay®

  • With Payroll Pay®, you'll be able to help employees who may otherwise have no other option but to use high interest rate loans or credit cards to pay for the items they want and need.

Recognition and reward

  • From a heartfelt thank you to a well-earned financial bonus, give your employees the recognition they deserve.

This strategic partnership will help future-proof our client's businesses to perform at their best by looking after their people. RPS and Vivup will work together on your behalf.

Simon Moyle, Commercial and Strategy Director at Vivup:

'We are very pleased to be working with RPS' occupational health team, like ourselves, clinical excellence and outstanding service delivery are core to the way they run their services which makes them an ideal partner for Vivup. Now more than ever before the very best support is needed to help staff deal with the pressures both at work and at home to make sure our clients have a happy and healthy workforce both physically and mentally.

Vivup's market leading Employee Assistance Programme compliments RPS' occupational health service, making sure that every member of staff can be confident that they can get access to the very best help at the time the need it most in the way they prefer to receive it.'

Caroline Pearson, Divisional Customer Services Director, Occupational Health:

'This pivotal strategic partnership provides RPS clients with an enhanced range of services. Having a proactive, dynamic and tailored Employee Assistance Programme is vitally important in supporting employees maintain good mental health, in these current challenging times.'

Disclaimer

RPS Group plc published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 17:59:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RPS GROUP PLC12.57%287
WASTE MANAGEMENT-2.72%48 481
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-2.59%29 900
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.68%26 774
SUEZ SA4.50%12 811
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED3.58%9 089
