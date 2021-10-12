RPS : releases new Reconciliation Action Plan

RPS has announced its Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) for 2021-22-the roadmap that will guide our efforts towards reconciliation awareness, growth and change.

Developed by a working group comprised of 14 RPS employees from around Australia, the RAP lays out key actions organised around four pillars: relationships, respect, opportunities and governance.

Work is already underway on the actions with more initiatives planned for the next 12 months. Each action has specific goals and deliverables that will contribute to RPS' reconciliation efforts and guide our work with First Peoples.

The RAP provides a framework for growing our existing relationships with several First Nations organisations, including Yalari, a not-for-profit foundation which provides scholarships for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from regional, rural and remote communities, and Career Trackers, a national not-for-profit organisation which is working with RPS to create pathways to employment for First Nations university students.

The foreword, which was co-signed by all members of RPS' Australia's executive leadership team, acknowledges the important role that we all have to play in creating a more reconciled Australia.

"RPS has the privilege of working with, and for many communities. With this comes a responsibility to act with, and for First Nations People. We have a responsibility to continually think about how we can positively impact, value, and respect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, lands, histories and languages.

"As an executive leadership team, we want to ensure that everyone who works for RPS understands that their actions and words can contribute to, or erode, reconciliation. We want our First Nations employees to grow great careers with us, and feel empowered to share their perspectives on what reconciliation means and what changes are required to make it real for them.

"We want RPS to be a place where reconciliation is a verb, not a noun."

Note on the artwork

The cover artwork for the plan (and this page) is called Ngapa Jukurrpa (Water Dreaming), and was created by Leavannia Nampijinpa Watson from Warlukurlangu Artists, an Aboriginal-owned art centre in Central Australia.