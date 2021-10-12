Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  RPS Group plc
  News
  Summary
    RPS   GB0007594764

RPS GROUP PLC

(RPS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/12 11:35:21 am
124.6 GBX   +1.14%
10/12RPS : releases new Reconciliation Action Plan
PU
10/11VC DAILY : Family Offices Increase Venture Investing
DJ
10/08RPS : LTIP 2021 performance targets
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RPS : releases new Reconciliation Action Plan

10/12/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
RPS would like to acknowledge the Traditional Owners of all the lands on which we live, work and meet. We pay respect to Elders past, present and future.

RPS has announced its Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) for 2021-22-the roadmap that will guide our efforts towards reconciliation awareness, growth and change.

Developed by a working group comprised of 14 RPS employees from around Australia, the RAP lays out key actions organised around four pillars: relationships, respect, opportunities and governance.

Work is already underway on the actions with more initiatives planned for the next 12 months. Each action has specific goals and deliverables that will contribute to RPS' reconciliation efforts and guide our work with First Peoples.

The RAP provides a framework for growing our existing relationships with several First Nations organisations, including Yalari, a not-for-profit foundation which provides scholarships for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from regional, rural and remote communities, and Career Trackers, a national not-for-profit organisation which is working with RPS to create pathways to employment for First Nations university students.

The foreword, which was co-signed by all members of RPS' Australia's executive leadership team, acknowledges the important role that we all have to play in creating a more reconciled Australia.

"RPS has the privilege of working with, and for many communities. With this comes a responsibility to act with, and for First Nations People. We have a responsibility to continually think about how we can positively impact, value, and respect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, lands, histories and languages.

"As an executive leadership team, we want to ensure that everyone who works for RPS understands that their actions and words can contribute to, or erode, reconciliation. We want our First Nations employees to grow great careers with us, and feel empowered to share their perspectives on what reconciliation means and what changes are required to make it real for them.

"We want RPS to be a place where reconciliation is a verb, not a noun."

Read our full Reconciliation Action Plan

Note on the artwork
The cover artwork for the plan (and this page) is called Ngapa Jukurrpa (Water Dreaming), and was created by Leavannia Nampijinpa Watson from Warlukurlangu Artists, an Aboriginal-owned art centre in Central Australia.

Disclaimer

RPS Group plc published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 03:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 481 M 655 M 655 M
Net income 2021 10,9 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net Debt 2021 81,3 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 328 M 446 M 446 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart RPS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RPS Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 124,60 GBX
Average target price 130,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Matheson Douglas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Judith Cottrell Group Finance Director & Director
Kenneth Lever Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Rutter Chief Information Officer
Allison Margaret Bainbridge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RPS GROUP PLC78.00%438
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.30.65%64 883
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.31.07%40 159
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.24.59%33 340
SUEZ21.58%14 589
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.31.23%12 929