  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RPS Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPS   GB0007594764

RPS GROUP PLC

(RPS)
04/19 04:33:04 am EDT
103.75 GBX   +1.22%
05:15aSCOTWIND : RPS chosen by bp and EnBW to complete environmental assessment and consenting support
PU
04/14RPS : Graduate site visit to our Kerdiffstown Park Project
PU
04/08RPS : LiDAR buoy deployed off Poland for Equinor and Polenergia offshore wind project
PU
ScotWind: RPS chosen by bp and EnBW to complete environmental assessment and consenting support

04/19/2022 | 05:15am EDT
RPS has been selected to complete the Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Habitats Regulation Assessment (HRA) for the development of the Morven Offshore Wind Farm - a fixed offshore wind farm to be located off the east coast of Scotland. The project has a potential generating capacity of 2.9GW (sufficient to power the equivalent of more than 3 million homes).

Nicola Simpson, Technical Director, Offshore Wind, said, "We are delighted to support Morven Offshore Wind Limited on this offshore wind farm project, an exciting step in the bp and EnBW renewables strategy for offshore wind, and in the further development of the Scottish offshore wind industry."

We have a 20-year history delivering renewables projects in the United Kingdom, including leading offshore consenting and licence activities for Scotland's Berwick Bank Wind Farm.Delivering the Morven project will continue RPS' support to bp and EnBW, we are currently supporting them as their ESIA consultant for their lease areas in the Irish sea, the Morgan and Mona wind farm projects - their first foray into the UK offshore wind market.

The competitive ScotWind offshore wind leasing process was the first in Scotland in over a decade. Of 74 applications, 17 projects were selected, for up to 25 GW, will provide for the expanding electrification of the Scottish economy as we move to net zero. bp also plans to make Aberdeen its global operations and maintenance centre of excellence for offshore wind, which is expected to create up to 120 new jobs and contribute up to £40 million to the economy per year.

The RPS team are based in Edinburgh and Aberdeen and offer some of the most up-to-date offshore wind consenting experience in Scotland. We will partner with Aberdeen-based consultants Wood to facilitate the onshore aspects of the Morven project. In addition, we have selected specialist Scottish subcontractors Anatec (Shipping & Navigation) and BiGGAR Economic (Socio-Economic), enabling us to bring a strong contribution to the Scottish supply chain for this project.

Disclaimer

RPS Group plc published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 519 M 676 M 676 M
Net income 2022 16,1 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net Debt 2022 49,8 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 270 M 352 M 352 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Managers and Directors
John Matheson Douglas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Judith Cottrell Group Finance Director & Director
Kenneth Lever Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Rutter Chief Information Officer
Allison Margaret Bainbridge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RPS GROUP PLC-17.21%352
WASTE MANAGEMENT-4.64%66 077
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-5.13%41 908
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.1.53%35 765
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-13.38%11 111
TETRA TECH, INC.-12.41%8 031