Strengthening our service to Scotland: new Edinburgh office

Our multi-disciplinary offering continues to grow in Scotland with the merging of two existing businesses into our new Edinburgh space located in the West End at Atholl Exchange.

Building upon the strong foundations of 2021, the October move saw our Consulting and Energy teams co-locate with technology consultancy Reservoir Imaging Ltd (RIL), acquired by RPS in 2019.

It's an exciting time as we continue to grow and build on current framework appointments. This includes Transport Scotland Roads based Transportation Multi-Disciplinary Consultancy Services Framework, Scotland Excel and several other Scottish Local Authority frameworks.

We also have a strong workload within the local private sector marketplace. The teams support renewables consenting, including acting as lead Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitat Regulations Assessment (HRA) consultant on the Berwick Wind Farm project, currently the largest offshore wind farm in the UK; as well as infrastructure, housing and commercial development.

We provide specialist services for ecology, contaminated land, ground engineering, heritage and transport planning, and engineering.

Iain Scott, Director - Scotland comments: "The continued investment in our Edinburgh and wider Scottish business further demonstrates that we're in a fantastic position to grow our multi-disciplinary service offering to clients and our key growth sectors."

"It will assist in collaborative working and providing greater opportunity for parts of the business to work together. By being able to share both client and project knowledge, this will be fundamental in our plan for strategic growth across Scotland."