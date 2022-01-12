Log in
    RPS   GB0007594764

RPS GROUP PLC

(RPS)
  Report
Strengthening our service to Scotland: new Edinburgh office

01/12/2022 | 12:26pm EST
Our multi-disciplinary offering continues to grow in Scotland with the merging of two existing businesses into our new Edinburgh space located in the West End at Atholl Exchange.

Building upon the strong foundations of 2021, the October move saw our Consulting and Energy teams co-locate with technology consultancy Reservoir Imaging Ltd (RIL), acquired by RPS in 2019.

It's an exciting time as we continue to grow and build on current framework appointments. This includes Transport Scotland Roads based Transportation Multi-Disciplinary Consultancy Services Framework, Scotland Excel and several other Scottish Local Authority frameworks.

We also have a strong workload within the local private sector marketplace. The teams support renewables consenting, including acting as lead Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitat Regulations Assessment (HRA) consultant on the Berwick Wind Farm project, currently the largest offshore wind farm in the UK; as well as infrastructure, housing and commercial development.

We provide specialist services for ecology, contaminated land, ground engineering, heritage and transport planning, and engineering.

Iain Scott, Director - Scotland comments: "The continued investment in our Edinburgh and wider Scottish business further demonstrates that we're in a fantastic position to grow our multi-disciplinary service offering to clients and our key growth sectors."

"It will assist in collaborative working and providing greater opportunity for parts of the business to work together. By being able to share both client and project knowledge, this will be fundamental in our plan for strategic growth across Scotland."

Disclaimer

RPS Group plc published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 17:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 481 M 658 M 658 M
Net income 2021 10,9 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net Debt 2021 93,7 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 318 M 434 M 436 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart RPS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RPS Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RPS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 121,00 GBX
Average target price 138,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Matheson Douglas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Judith Cottrell Group Finance Director & Director
Kenneth Lever Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Rutter Chief Information Officer
Allison Margaret Bainbridge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RPS GROUP PLC-2.26%434
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.-4.46%66 705
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-5.27%41 888
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-5.44%33 572
SUEZ0.18%14 418
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-8.82%11 624