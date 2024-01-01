RPT Realty(NYSE:RPT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
RPT Realty(NYSE:RPT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
January 01, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2024
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12.83 USD
|-2.51%
|-2.36%
|-.--%
|Dec. 20
|Livent to Replace NCR Voyix in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|Dec. 12
|RPT Realty Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Kimco Realty
|MT
RPT Realty(NYSE:RPT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
|Livent to Replace NCR Voyix in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|RPT Realty Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Kimco Realty
|MT
|RPT Realty to Pay $0.05444 a Share Special Dividend in Connection With Kimco Realty Deal, Payable Dec. 21 to Shareholders of Record Dec. 7
|MT
|RPT Realty Declares Special Cash Dividend, Payable on December 21, 2023
|CI
|RPT Realty Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (RPT) RPT REALTY Posts Q3 Revenue $54.9M
|MT
|Regency Centers lifts annual core earnings forecast on strong leasing demand
|RE
|REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…
|RE
|RPT Realty Declares Regular Cash Dividend, Payable on December 21, 2023
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|Compass Point Adjusts RPT Realty Price Target to $11.50 From $10, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Keybanc Downgrades RPT Realty to Sector Weight From Overweight
|MT
|Raymond James Downgrades RPT Realty to Market Perform From Outperform
|MT
|Top Stories at Midday: 3M to Settle Ear-Plug Lawsuit; Boston Scientific's A-Fib Therapy Meets Endpoint; Merger Monday
|MT
|Kimco Realty Set to Make $2 Billion All-Stock Acquisition of RPT Realty
|MT
|Transcript : Kimco Realty Corporation, RPT Realty - M&A Call
|CI
|Kimco Realty to Acquire RPT Realty in All-Stock Deal Valued at $2 Billion
|MT
|Kimco to acquire RPT Realty in $2 billion all-stock deal
|RE
|Kimco Realty to Acquire RPT Realty for $11.34 per Share
|MT
|Transcript : RPT Realty, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (RPT) RPT REALTY Reports Q2 Revenue $51.1M
|MT
|RPT Realty Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|RPT Realty Declares Third Quarter 2023 Common Share Dividend, Payable on October 2, 2023
|CI
|Mizuho Securities Adjusts RPT Realty's Price Target to $11 From $9.50, Keeps Neutral Rating
|MT
|Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on RPT Realty to $9.50 From $10, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-.--%
|1 112 M $
|-.--%
|46 536 M $
|-.--%
|14 470 M $
|-.--%
|13 210 M $
|-.--%
|12 337 M $
|-.--%
|7 863 M $
|-.--%
|6 995 M $
|-.--%
|6 330 M $
|-.--%
|6 315 M $
|-.--%
|5 015 M $