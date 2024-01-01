RPT Realty(NYSE:RPT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

RPT Realty is a fully integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company's primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. The Company owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in the United States markets. Its shopping centers offer diverse, locally curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company's property portfolio consists of approximately 44 wholly owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery-anchored joint venture, 48 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture and one net lease retail property, which together represent approximately 15 million square feet of gross leasable area. It conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership, RPT Realty, L.P.

Sector Commercial REITs