    ECM   GB0003096442

RS GROUP PLC

(ECM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-26 am EDT
1098.00 GBX   -2.75%
Princess Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction

08/27/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
A 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 car formerly driven by the late Princess Diana offered for sale via Silverstone Auctions

(Reuters) - A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds ($851,070) at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday.

Silverstone's website describes the car as the Princess of Wales' last Ford Escort, with 24,961 miles on the clock. It belonged to the Princess of Wales between 1985 and 1988.

The princess was often seen driving the car around Chelsea and Kensington and clocked up 6,800 miles in it before returning it to Ford. After the return, the car had multiple owners before making its way back to Ford, according to Silverstone website.

The website makes no mention of the auction winner.

The RS Turbo Series 1 was usually made in white but the royal family police guard asked for Diana's to be painted black "for discretion", the auctioneers said.

For the princess to drive the vehicle was "a very brave choice," Arwel Richards, classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions, told Reuters earlier this week.

Next week marks 25 years since Diana died, aged 36, when a limousine in which she was a passenger crashed in a Paris tunnel as it sped away from paparazzi giving chase on motorbikes.

($1 = 0.8513 pounds)

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RS GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 2 852 M 3 360 M 3 360 M
Net income 2023 260 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2023 68,7 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 1,86%
Capitalization 5 176 M 6 097 M 6 097 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 7 654
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart RS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RS Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 098,00 GBX
Average target price 1 250,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lindsley Ruth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David John Egan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rona Alison Fairhead Chairman
Simon Ramskill Chief Technology Officer
Mike England Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RS GROUP PLC-8.96%6 097
HEXAGON AB-20.05%29 137
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-24.95%20 871
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-12.17%17 982
GOERTEK INC.-37.01%16 574
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-48.23%16 010