    ECM   GB0003096442

RS GROUP PLC

(ECM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:31:00 2023-03-14 am EDT
898.75 GBX   -0.69%
Rs : ESG Report
PU
FTSE 100 Lower Again as SVB Fallout Continues to Rattle Investors
DJ
RS Group names former Ultra Electronic CEO Simon Pryce as new chief
AN
RS : ESG Report

03/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
FRAMEWORKS, STANDARDS AND RATINGS

EXTERNAL STANDARDS WE ALIGN TO

Our ESG reporting is informed by best practice standards and we perform strongly in external benchmarks

OUR ESG RATINGS

  • Sustainalytics rating: Global top 50 ESG companies
  • MSCI ESG rating: AA
  • CDP Climate change leadership score 2021: A-
  • EcoVadis rating: Platinum medal
  • FTSE4Good Index score: 3.7/5
  • Constituent of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Disclaimer

RS Group plc published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 10:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 985 M 3 628 M 3 628 M
Net income 2023 272 M 331 M 331 M
Net Debt 2023 178 M 217 M 217 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 4 276 M 5 197 M 5 197 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 7 654
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RS Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 905,00 GBX
Average target price 1 142,31 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Egan Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Rona Alison Fairhead Chairman
Simon Ramskill Chief Technology Officer
Mike England Chief Operating Officer
Simon Charles Conrad Pryce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RS GROUP PLC1.06%5 197
HEXAGON AB4.31%29 096
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED21.30%22 056
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED1.89%19 391
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.12%14 814
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-4.74%12 063