RS : ESG Report
FRAMEWORKS, STANDARDS AND RATINGS
EXTERNAL STANDARDS WE ALIGN TO
Our ESG reporting is informed by best practice standards and we perform strongly in external benchmarks
OUR ESG RATINGS
Sustainalytics rating: Global top 50 ESG companies
MSCI ESG rating: AA
CDP Climate change leadership score 2021: A-
EcoVadis rating: Platinum medal
FTSE4Good Index score: 3.7/5
Constituent of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
|Sales 2023
2 985 M
3 628 M
3 628 M
|Net income 2023
272 M
331 M
331 M
|Net Debt 2023
178 M
217 M
217 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|15,8x
|Yield 2023
|2,28%
|Capitalization
4 276 M
5 197 M
5 197 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,49x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,39x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 654
|Free-Float
|99,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends RS GROUP PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Last Close Price
|905,00 GBX
|Average target price
|1 142,31 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|26,2%