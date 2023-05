RS Group PLC - London-based industrial and electronics products distributor - Chief Executive Officer Simon Pryce buys 31,000 shares mostly at GBP8.04, worth GBP248,883, on Tuesday.

Current stock price: 787.40 pence, down 0.7% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 13%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

