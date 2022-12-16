Advanced search
    ECM   GB0003096442

RS GROUP PLC

(ECM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:23 2022-12-16 am EST
914.75 GBX   -1.59%
RS Group CEO resigns immediately; CFO continues as acting CEO

12/16/2022 | 03:56am EST
(Alliance News) - RS Group PLC on Friday said that its chief executive officer resigned with immediate effect, while the chief financial officer will continue as acting CEO.

The London-based industrial and electronics products distributor said CEO Lindsley Ruth agreed with the board to step down immediately due to personal reasons.

He will remain available to the board over the next 12 months, which is equivalent to the length of his notice period.

CFO David Egan will continue to lead RS Group as acting CEO until a process to find a permanent successor is completed, alongside support from the management team.

"Lindsley has led the turnaround of an underperforming business and, working with the wider team, has created a strong vision and purpose for our company. RS Group is now a confident organisation full of talented people, aligned behind a clear strategy focused on delivering profitable growth and market share gains," said Chair Rona Fairhead.

"The board has every confidence in our people maintaining and building on our momentum and we thank David Egan and everyone in our fantastic team for their ongoing focus and commitment to deliver our strategy."

Ruth added: "I am proud to have led RS Group for over seven years. We have come a long way, and while the time is right for me to step away, I could not be prouder to see the great people in this business outperform and pursue the opportunities ahead."

Shares in RS Group were down 2.2% to 909.00 pence in London on Friday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 2 942 M 3 595 M 3 595 M
Net income 2023 266 M 325 M 325 M
Net Debt 2023 144 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 4 390 M 5 364 M 5 364 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
EV / Sales 2024 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 7 654
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RS Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 929,50 GBX
Average target price 1 168,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lindsley Ruth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David John Egan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rona Alison Fairhead Chairman
Simon Ramskill Chief Technology Officer
Mike England Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RS GROUP PLC-22.93%5 364
HEXAGON AB-16.46%31 692
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-3.62%19 736
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-29.90%19 093
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-57.82%13 501
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-61.70%13 280