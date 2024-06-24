RS Group plc(LSE:RS1) dropped from FTSE 100 Index

RS Group plc is the world's leading distributor of electronic and industrial products to the original equipment manufacturing, business and financial services, electronics, process manufacturing, transportation, defense, energy and utilities sectors. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - industrial automation and control products (39%); - maintenance and repair services (24%); - electronic products and components (23%): semiconductors, electromechanical products, interconnection products, etc.; - mechanical and hydraulic power systems (5%); - safety and protection equipment and tools (4%); - single-board IT products (1%); - other (4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (59.3%), Americas (31.7%) and Asia-Pacific (9%).