RS completes takeover of Mexican automation product distributor Risoul

(Alliance News) - RS Group PLC on Wednesday announced it completed the acquisition of Risoul y Cia SA de CV, which RS in August said was for a cash consideration of USD275 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

RS, a London-based industrial and electronics products distributor, said in August it was buying Risoul, a family-owned distributor of industrial and automation product and service solutions in Mexico, to strengthen its position in the country.

For the year that ended on September 30, 2021, Risoul generated revenue of USD166 million and earnings before interest and tax of USD19 million.

