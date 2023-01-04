Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RS Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECM   GB0003096442

RS GROUP PLC

(ECM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:03 2023-01-04 am EST
911.50 GBX   +0.89%
02:50aBright start to 2023 for FTSE 100 set to continue
AN
02:42aRS completes takeover of Mexican automation product distributor Risoul
AN
01/03UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RS completes takeover of Mexican automation product distributor Risoul

01/04/2023 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - RS Group PLC on Wednesday announced it completed the acquisition of Risoul y Cia SA de CV, which RS in August said was for a cash consideration of USD275 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

RS, a London-based industrial and electronics products distributor, said in August it was buying Risoul, a family-owned distributor of industrial and automation product and service solutions in Mexico, to strengthen its position in the country.

For the year that ended on September 30, 2021, Risoul generated revenue of USD166 million and earnings before interest and tax of USD19 million.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about RS GROUP PLC
02:50aBright start to 2023 for FTSE 100 set to continue
AN
02:42aRS completes takeover of Mexican automation product distributor Risoul
AN
01/03UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/03UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022Rs : announces qualification for Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)
PU
2022FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.3% as Recession Fears Rise
DJ
2022Games Workshop's Deal With Amazon Could Propel Profits
DJ
2022BOE Likely to Extend Rate Rises if Labor Market Tightness Persists
DJ
2022Sterling Could Fall Vs Euro on ECB-BOE Divergence
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 940 M 3 524 M 3 524 M
Net income 2023 267 M 320 M 320 M
Net Debt 2023 140 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 4 268 M 5 115 M 5 115 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 7 654
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RS Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 903,50 GBX
Average target price 1 175,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Egan Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Rona Alison Fairhead Chairman
Simon Ramskill Chief Technology Officer
Mike England Chief Operating Officer
Simon Charles Conrad Pryce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RS GROUP PLC0.89%5 115
HEXAGON AB1.28%28 387
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED0.22%18 744
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED2.07%18 428
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.48%13 238
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED0.00%12 998