RS : unveils Better World product range to help customers select more sustainable products

Products with sustainability improvements and certifications will help businesses make informed choices and reduce environmental impacts

LONDON, UK, 22 March 2023 - RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of industrial product and service solutions, today announced the launch of its Better World product range.

Products in the range have made sustainability improvements and are supported by trusted certifications and eco-labels. This will make it easier for RS customers - the world's engineers, innovators and problem solvers - to make more informed purchasing decisions based on the sustainability credentials of products. In addition, a major focus of the range will be on products that save energy or water and cut CO2 emissions, thereby helping its customers to reduce their environmental impacts and help tackle climate change. To achieve this, RS is working closely with its 2,500 global supplier partners to highlight the latest innovative cleaner and greener product solutions as part of the range.

Across industry, sustainability is increasingly a top business priority. However, it is challenging for individuals and businesses to understand which products or services have environmental, social and governance (ESG) improvements.

Market research studies have found that 89% of B2B buyers say if it was easier to identify sustainably certified products, they would be more likely to purchase more sustainable products (Amazon Business State of Business Procurement Report). 55% of B2B buyers with sustainability goals say it's difficult to source suppliers that follow sustainable practices. Among this group, 81% of buyers agree this difficulty is holding their company back from achieving procurement sustainability goals (Amazon Business State of Business Procurement Report).

RS has made it simple for people to identify its Better World range: each product in the range is tagged with a Better World badge, and with a simple click customers can read about the product's sustainability certification or energy label, which have been accredited by expert organisations.

To achieve its robust framework, the company partnered with trusted experts and selected more than 40 sustainability certifications and energy labels to highlight key products that meet or exceed sustainability standards and are better for the environment.

However, this is just the beginning. Over the coming year, RS will further develop its model to recognise multiple improvements in sustainability at different stages of the product lifecycle. The ultimate aim being that it will offer tens of thousands more products that are both made more sustainably and help customers lower their environmental impacts.

"Sustainability is a top priority for our customers. They want to purchase trusted products that are sustainably and responsibly made, and which help them to reduce their energy, water or resource consumption. But we know it can be hard to understand which products really are the best or the 'greener' choice," said Christian Horn, Chief Product and Supply Chain Officer at RS. "The Better World product range will make it easier for our customers to be informed and select products that will help them design, build, maintain and protect their business more sustainably and safely."

RS has unrivalled access to new products and technologies with more than 2,500 suppliers and more than 700,000 stocked and three million unstocked products. In combination with its strong commitment to advance sustainability for its own business, its customers and its partners, RS is ideally positioned to champion the development of more sustainable products for the global industrial and electronics industry.

The Better World range is now available initially in the UK with roll-out in other geographical markets following later.

For more information, visit: https://uk.rs-online.com/web/content/m/better-world.

RS Group

RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2022 reported revenue of £2,554 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/.

