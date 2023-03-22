Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RS Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECM   GB0003096442

RS GROUP PLC

(ECM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:35:45 2023-03-22 am EDT
908.00 GBX   -0.11%
10:23aRs : unveils Better World product range to help customers select more sustainable products
PU
03/14FTSE 100 Index Closed Up 1.2% on US Inflation Data
DJ
03/14UK's Declining Wage Growth a Positive for BOE
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RS : unveils Better World product range to help customers select more sustainable products

03/22/2023 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RS unveils Better World product range to help customers select more sustainable products

Products with sustainability improvements and certifications will help businesses make informed choices and reduce environmental impacts

LONDON, UK, 22 March 2023 - RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of industrial product and service solutions, today announced the launch of its Better World product range.

Products in the range have made sustainability improvements and are supported by trusted certifications and eco-labels. This will make it easier for RS customers - the world's engineers, innovators and problem solvers - to make more informed purchasing decisions based on the sustainability credentials of products. In addition, a major focus of the range will be on products that save energy or water and cut CO2 emissions, thereby helping its customers to reduce their environmental impacts and help tackle climate change. To achieve this, RS is working closely with its 2,500 global supplier partners to highlight the latest innovative cleaner and greener product solutions as part of the range.

Across industry, sustainability is increasingly a top business priority. However, it is challenging for individuals and businesses to understand which products or services have environmental, social and governance (ESG) improvements.

Market research studies have found that 89% of B2B buyers say if it was easier to identify sustainably certified products, they would be more likely to purchase more sustainable products (Amazon Business State of Business Procurement Report). 55% of B2B buyers with sustainability goals say it's difficult to source suppliers that follow sustainable practices. Among this group, 81% of buyers agree this difficulty is holding their company back from achieving procurement sustainability goals (Amazon Business State of Business Procurement Report).

RS has made it simple for people to identify its Better World range: each product in the range is tagged with a Better World badge, and with a simple click customers can read about the product's sustainability certification or energy label, which have been accredited by expert organisations.

To achieve its robust framework, the company partnered with trusted experts and selected more than 40 sustainability certifications and energy labels to highlight key products that meet or exceed sustainability standards and are better for the environment.

However, this is just the beginning. Over the coming year, RS will further develop its model to recognise multiple improvements in sustainability at different stages of the product lifecycle. The ultimate aim being that it will offer tens of thousands more products that are both made more sustainably and help customers lower their environmental impacts.

"Sustainability is a top priority for our customers. They want to purchase trusted products that are sustainably and responsibly made, and which help them to reduce their energy, water or resource consumption. But we know it can be hard to understand which products really are the best or the 'greener' choice," said Christian Horn, Chief Product and Supply Chain Officer at RS. "The Better World product range will make it easier for our customers to be informed and select products that will help them design, build, maintain and protect their business more sustainably and safely."

RS has unrivalled access to new products and technologies with more than 2,500 suppliers and more than 700,000 stocked and three million unstocked products. In combination with its strong commitment to advance sustainability for its own business, its customers and its partners, RS is ideally positioned to champion the development of more sustainable products for the global industrial and electronics industry.

The Better World range is now available initially in the UK with roll-out in other geographical markets following later.

For more information, visit: https://uk.rs-online.com/web/content/m/better-world.

-Ends-

RS Group

RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2022 reported revenue of £2,554 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/.

PR Agency Contact:
Janice Fenton
Publitek
janice.fenton@publitek.com
+44 (0) 7774 725483

Further information is available via these links:
Twitter: @WeAreRSGroup; @RSdesignspark
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/wearersgroup/
DesignSpark
www.rs-online.com/designspark
RS Group plc
https://www.rsgroup.com/

Attachments

Disclaimer

RS Group plc published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 14:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RS GROUP PLC
10:23aRs : unveils Better World product range to help customers select more sustainable products
PU
03/14FTSE 100 Index Closed Up 1.2% on US Inflation Data
DJ
03/14UK's Declining Wage Growth a Positive for BOE
DJ
03/14UK Bank, Finance Stocks Drop as Contagion Fears Linger
DJ
03/14Rs : ESG Report
PU
03/14FTSE 100 Lower Again as SVB Fallout Continues to Rattle Investors
DJ
03/14RS Group names former Ultra Electronic CEO Simon Pryce as new chief
AN
03/14UK Wage Data Raises Case for BOE to Hold Out on Rate Rise
DJ
03/14FTSE 100 to Extend Losses as US Bank Worries Continue to Weigh
DJ
03/14RS Group plc Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 985 M 3 640 M 3 640 M
Net income 2023 273 M 333 M 333 M
Net Debt 2023 172 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 4 295 M 5 237 M 5 237 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 7 654
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RS Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 909,00 GBX
Average target price 1 117,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Egan Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Rona Alison Fairhead Chairman
Simon Ramskill Chief Technology Officer
Mike England Chief Operating Officer
Simon Charles Conrad Pryce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RS GROUP PLC1.51%5 237
HEXAGON AB4.59%29 664
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED24.85%22 997
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED6.16%19 956
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.83%15 135
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-1.24%12 771
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer