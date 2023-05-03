Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RS Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECM   GB0003096442

RS GROUP PLC

(ECM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:05:25 2023-05-03 am EDT
886.00 GBX   -2.96%
03:42aRS Group down as CFO leaves after "personal relationship"
AN
03:36aUK's RS Group CFO steps down following personal relationship with colleague
RE
04/28Dunelm and Coats get new 'buy' ratings
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's RS Group CFO steps down following personal relationship with colleague

05/03/2023 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - RS Group said on Wednesday David Egan would step down as finance chief of the electronics products distributor with immediate effect.

"Very recently I notified the board of a personal relationship with a colleague. Following a detailed review by the board, I recognise that there have been some shortcomings of judgment on my part and my actions have fallen short of the high standards expected of RS leadership," Egan said in a statement.

Shares of the company were down 4% in early trade. RS said there was no change to the profit expectations for the company.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
All news about RS GROUP PLC
03:42aRS Group down as CFO leaves after "personal relationship"
AN
03:36aUK's RS Group CFO steps down following personal relationship with colleague
RE
04/28Dunelm and Coats get new 'buy' ratings
AN
04/27FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as Energy Struggles
DJ
04/27NatWest's 1Q Income, Profit Seen Rising by a Fourth on Year
DJ
04/27Sterling, Euro Could Rise But Gains May Be Limited
DJ
04/27Barclays Tops FTSE 100 After Corporate, Investment Banking-Driven 1Q Beat
DJ
04/27Stocks stagnant as US economic data looms
AN
04/27RS Group buys Dutch distributor Distrelec for EUR365 million
AN
04/27FTSE 100 Trades Flat as Investors Wade Through Earnings
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 998 M 3 745 M 3 745 M
Net income 2023 278 M 347 M 347 M
Net Debt 2023 171 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 2,26%
Capitalization 4 353 M 5 439 M 5 439 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 7 654
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart RS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RS Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 921,40 GBX
Average target price 1 116,07 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Charles Conrad Pryce Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David John Egan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rona Alison Fairhead Chairman
Simon Ramskill Chief Technology Officer
Louisa Sachiko Burdett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RS GROUP PLC1.95%5 439
HEXAGON AB7.52%30 411
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.23%21 796
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED4.21%19 607
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-0.38%14 775
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-11.79%11 400
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer