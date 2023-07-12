RS2 Software p.l.c.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by RS2 Software p.l.c. (the Company) pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Capital Markets Rules.

Quote:

The Company would like to announce the appointment of two senior posts within the Company.

Patrick Gauci (I. D. No. 210976) residing at Cliffway, Triq it-Turretta, Dingli DGL1732, has been appointed General Manager for RS2 Smart Processing ( a subsidiary of the Company) with immediate effect.

Patrick Gauci has more than 25 years of experience in leading roles in Card Payments, Operations, Risk and Fraud Management. He served, amongst others, as Head of Disputes and Fraud for HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. and led many initiatives to introduce new policies and technologies to minimise risk and build a secure payment framework. Patrick joined RS2 in 2012 and was one of the main catalysts in laying out the operational foundations of RS2 Managed Services and as the Head of Operations launched the RS2 Payments as a Service and successfully integrated many clients globally (APAC, EMEA & LATAM). As General Manager of RS2 Smart Processing Patrick will now be responsible to drive growth globally in line with RS2 Corporate strategy and values.

Timothy Moscow(I.D. No.: 0271001A) residing at 38 Oleander, Flat 3 Triq il-Qantar,Il-Bragg, Swieqi has been appointed as Chief Operations Officer for RS2 Smart Processing (a subsidiary of the Company) with immediate effect.

Timothy Moscow is an experienced and successful business leader having previously held senior leadership roles across varied sectors for nearly 20 years. Timothy Moscow has a proven track record of success having either established, managed or grown businesses globally with multinational locations. Timothy Moscow joined RS2 in 2021 within change management, and quickly progressed to Head of Business Transformation. During his tenure with RS2, he has implemented transformational programs that have delivered operational success on a global scale. As Chief Operating Officer for RS2 Smart Processing, Timothy Moscow will now be responsible to drive and deliver RS2 Smart Processing's strategy in all regions.