RS2 Software p l c : Appointment of senior officer

RS2 Software p.l.c.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by RS2 Software p.l.c. pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Capital Markets Rules.

Quote:

The Company would like to announce that Gideon Fourie (German Passport No. C5LP67GOZ) will be joining RS2 as Group Chief Commercial Officer from the 2nd of March 2022.

Gideon Fourie combines more than 25 years of consulting and industry experience within Cards, Payments and Banking. Until most recently, he held the positions of COO & CFO for Fiserv within the DACH Region. Prior to this he led Strategic Planning and Sales Operations for Fiserv's non-US businesses. During his time at Fiserv, he held various adjacent leadership positions including MD of First Data Austria GmbH, MD of AyCash GmbH and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fiserv Polska S.A.

Gideon Fourie's career includes roles in the Barclays Group, Deloitte and Standard Bank.

Gideon Fourie holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and a Master's degree in Economics from the University of Pretoria.

Gideon Fourie currently resides at Pfarrer-Keutner-Straße 2C, Bad Homburg, Germany.

There are no matters to be disclosed regarding Gideon Fourie in terms of the Capital Markets Rules.

Unquote:

Dr. Ivan Gatt

Company Secretary

1st March 2022