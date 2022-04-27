Log in
RS2 Software p l c : Approval of Financial Statements for year ended 31 December 2021

04/27/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
RS2 Software p.l.c.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by RS2 Software p.l.c. ("the Company")

pursuant to the Capital Market Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of

Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote:

At the meeting held on the 27 April 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company, approved the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Board resolved that these financial statements be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to be held remotely on the 27 June 2022. Shareholders appearing on the shareholders' register as at the close of business on 25 May 2022, will receive notice of the Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors has authorised the publication of the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, which is available for viewing on the Company's website at https://www.rs2.com/company/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-statements.

Attached to this Company Announcement is a Directors' Declaration on the ESEF Annual

Financial Reports.

Notice of material variance

The Board of Directors notes that the results for the year ended 31 December 2021 vary positively as compared to the 2021 projected results as published in the Prospectus dated 19

February 2021. Despite delays in expected revenues from business operations due to unforeseen circumstances and dependence on third party deliverables, all other projected revenues were met, thereby allowing the Group to successfully turn around its financial performance into a respectable profit, which not only meets but exceeds projected results.

Unquote.

Dr. Ivan Gatt

Company Secretary

27 April 2022

Disclaimer

RS2 Software plc published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 18:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
