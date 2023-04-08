Advanced search
    RS2   MT0000400102

RS2 SOFTWARE P.L.C.

(RS2)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
1.140 EUR   +3.64%
RS2 Software p l c : Information to maintain a fair market

04/08/2023 | 01:26am EDT
RS2 Software p.l.c.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by RS2 Software p.l.c. (The Company) pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Capital Markets Rules.

Quote:

The Company announces that following a restructuring process and review of the composition of the Board of Directors of RS2 Software Inc., it has been decided to streamline the number of directors from seven to three. In this regard Messrs OB Rawls, Osama Bedier, Kai Schmitz

and Souheil Badran will no longer retain their positions as directors of the RS2 Software Inc., whilst John Elkins, Mario Schembri and Radi El Haj have been retained as directors.

The Company thanked Messrs OB Rawls, Osama Bedier, Kai Schmitz and Souheil Badran for their services.

Unquote:

Dr. Ivan Gatt

Company Secretary

08.04.2023

Disclaimer

RS2 Software plc published this content on 08 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 05:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
