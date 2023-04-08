RS2 Software p l c : Information to maintain a fair market

RS2 Software p.l.c.
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a company announcement issued by RS2 Software p.l.c. (The Company) pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Capital Markets Rules.
Quote:
The Company announces that following a restructuring process and review of the composition of the Board of Directors of RS2 Software Inc., it has been decided to streamline the number of directors from seven to three. In this regard Messrs OB Rawls, Osama Bedier, Kai Schmitz
and Souheil Badran will no longer retain their positions as directors of the RS2 Software Inc., whilst John Elkins, Mario Schembri and Radi El Haj have been retained as directors.
The Company thanked Messrs OB Rawls, Osama Bedier, Kai Schmitz and Souheil Badran for their services.
Unquote:
Dr. Ivan Gatt
Company Secretary
08.04.2023
Disclaimer
RS2 Software plc published this content on 08 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 05:25:01 UTC.