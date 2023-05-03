Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. RS2 Software p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RS2   MT0000400102

RS2 SOFTWARE P.L.C.

(RS2)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-23
1.130 EUR   -0.88%
05/02Rs2 Software P L C : Appointment of director
PU
04/14Rs2 Software P L C : Placing of items/resolutions on the AGM Agenda
PU
04/14Rs2 Software P L C : Board meeting to be held to consider the annual financial statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RS2 Software p l c : Reveals New Brand Identity for its own Merchant Business

05/03/2023 | 01:06pm EDT
RS2 Reveals New Brand Identity for its own Merchant Business

Beyond by RS2 will provide complete end-to-end payment services directly to Merchants in Germany, including

  • Payment Network Services
  • Payment Acceptance
  • POS Devices
  • Digital Wallets
  • Merchant Loyalty Programs

FRANKFURT, 03 May 2023 - RS2, the global payment processing and technology leader behind leading fintechs and banks, today announced the unveiling of a new brand identity for its own direct merchant acquiring business in Germany. Beyond by RS2 will build on the business that was launched last year in response to RS2's expanded issuing and acquiring global strategy.

The new name, logo, and website reflect RS2's increased focus on going beyond in delivering digital payment solutions. Beyond stands for more than just payment -modern solutions, fair prices and personal customer service.

Beyond by RS2 strives to serve any size of merchant across a multitude of industries and aims to work closely with partners, including ISOs, Integrated Software Vendors to originate new business. Being part of a global payments and technology leader, Beyond by RS2 will empower its partners to benefit from products and services supported by the Group globally, initially enabling them across European market with the ability to expand their businesses globally.

As part of the build-out of this business, Beyond by RS2 will meet future-generation digital payment needs through the delivery of unified commerce including state-of-the-art POS devices, cash registers, digital wallet and merchant loyalty programs as well as a full suite of acquiring services, and an integrated eCommerce offering.

Beyond by RS2 will strive to enable merchants and partners to maximize operating efficiencies and scale their businesses by allowing customers to seamlessly pay using both debit or credit cards or via mobile payment options, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay as well as a suite of Alternative Payment methods.

Completing the full offering, Beyond by RS2 plans later this year to roll out a point-of-sale management system that integrates with a traditional ECR allowing merchants to manage their businesses through a single interface.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity," said Gideon Fourie, Chief Commercial Officer of the RS2 Group." Along with our advanced payment technology, local payments expertise, and tailor-made solutions, we look forward to partnering with clients in truly going beyond. We will continue to develop products and services that take payments into the future and help our customers' and partners' businesses thrive".

Jens Mahlke, Managing Director of RS2 Financial Services and CFO/COO of RS2 Group added "We are extremely well positioned to meet the needs of our customers and partners with superior service, leading technology, and a professional team that will support them in managing their business and consolidating their entire payment acceptance channels. With our license as an electronic money institution in Germany, we believe we are well positioned to roll out our solution quickly and easily to other markets."

-----------

Beyond by RS2

Beyond by RS2 is the new brand of RS2 Financial Services GmbH und RS2 Zahlungssysteme GmbH. As part of the RS2 Group, Beyond by RS2 offers a full suite of payment services for merchants of all sizes in various industries, tailor-made payment solutions that meet their business from card acceptance and payment processing to POS terminals, eCommerce solutions, and attractive value-added services.
www.beyondbyrs2.com

RS2

RS2 is one of the world's leading providers of omni/multichannel payment software and end-to-end payment solutions for both issuers and acquirers on a single payment platform for banks, large financial institutions, Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs), Payment Facilitators (PayFacs), Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) and merchants throughout Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East.
www.rs2.com

Contact:
  • Funda Taha
  • funda.taha@rs2.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

RS2 Software plc published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 17:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
