RS2 Software p l c : Allotment of new Preference Shares

Allocation in respect of an issue of up to 28,571,400 new preference shares by the Company having a nominal value of €0.06 per preference share at an offer price of €1.75 (the "Preference Share Issue")

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce the results of the Preference Share Issue made by the Company pursuant to a prospectus dated 19 February 2021 and the subsequent supplement dated 30 March 2021 (the "Prospectus").

The offer period closed on the 16 April 2021 and applications for a total amount of 8,989,600 Preference Shares (for a total value of €15,731,800) were received by the Company. All applications were met in full.

The 8,989,600 Preference Shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange by latest 30 April 2021 and trading may commence as from 3 May 2021.

The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank the financial intermediaries and all the investing public for their support shown towards this Preference Share Issue, a first of its kind to the market, and the confidence expressed in the Company.

The Directors are confident that the funds raised will enable the Company and the Group to effectively implement its strategy and continue on its growth path.

Dr. Ivan Gatt

Company Secretary

23 April 2021