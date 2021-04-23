Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malta
  Malta Stock Exchange
  RS2 Software p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RS2   MT0000400102

RS2 SOFTWARE P.L.C.

(RS2)
  Report
RS2 Software p l c : Allotment of new Preference Shares

04/23/2021 | 06:04am EDT
RS2 Software p.l.c.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by RS2 Software p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Listing Rules.

Quote:

Allocation in respect of an issue of up to 28,571,400 new preference shares by the Company having a nominal value of €0.06 per preference share at an offer price of €1.75 (the "Preference Share Issue")

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce the results of the Preference Share Issue made by the Company pursuant to a prospectus dated 19 February 2021 and the subsequent supplement dated 30 March 2021 (the "Prospectus").

The offer period closed on the 16 April 2021 and applications for a total amount of 8,989,600 Preference Shares (for a total value of €15,731,800) were received by the Company. All applications were met in full.

The 8,989,600 Preference Shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange by latest 30 April 2021 and trading may commence as from 3 May 2021.

The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank the financial intermediaries and all the investing public for their support shown towards this Preference Share Issue, a first of its kind to the market, and the confidence expressed in the Company.

The Directors are confident that the funds raised will enable the Company and the Group to effectively implement its strategy and continue on its growth path.

Unquote:

Dr. Ivan Gatt

Company Secretary

23 April 2021

Disclaimer

RS2 Software plc published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 10:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 22,1 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net income 2019 -1,63 M -1,97 M -1,97 M
Net Debt 2019 4,13 M 4,98 M 4,98 M
P/E ratio 2019 -253x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 355 M 427 M 428 M
EV / Sales 2018 9,50x
EV / Sales 2019 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart RS2 SOFTWARE P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
RS2 Software p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RS2 SOFTWARE P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Radi Abdul El Haj Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jens Mahlke Group Chief Financial Officer
Mario Schembri Chairman
Patrick Clarke Chief Technology Officer
Nicolo Baldacchino Orland Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RS2 SOFTWARE P.L.C.-8.00%427
ORACLE CORPORATION18.50%215 890
SAP SE12.57%171 062
INTUIT INC.7.66%111 393
SERVICENOW, INC.-0.35%107 559
DOCUSIGN, INC.-0.27%43 131
