RSA Insurance Group plc    RSA   GB00BKKMKR23

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(RSA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RSA Insurance : Insurer RSA says underwriting profit strongly higher in 2020

11/05/2020 | 02:38am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - British insurer RSA said on Thursday its underwriting profit rose strongly in the first nine months of 2020 due to improvements it had made to its underwriting strategy, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RSA's combined ratio, a measure of performance in which a level below 100% indicates a profit, stood at 90% in the third quarter, helped also by lower non-pandemic related claims.

RSA did not give full profit numbers in its third quarter trading statement.

But it said investment income was lower in the year to date, and group net written premiums fell 3% to 4.7 billion pounds .

"RSA's inherent strength and the improvements we have made are driving the business forward," Chief Executive Stephen Hester said in a statement, adding that "the outlook for continued underwriting improvements remains positive".

RSA, best known in Britain for its More Than brand, also has large operations in Canada, Ireland and Scandinavia.

RSA is appealing some policy wordings in a case brought by the Financial Conduct Authority against eight insurers over business interruption insurance claims.

The insurer said on Thursday that it was revising down its initial estimate of the gross impact of the September ruling by around 20 million pounds.

RSA has previously said paying claims on the policies would cost around 104 million pounds, but some of this would be covered by reinsurance.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)


Financials
Sales 2020 6 289 M 8 159 M 8 159 M
Net income 2020 362 M 470 M 470 M
Net Debt 2020 422 M 547 M 547 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 6,05%
Capitalization 4 756 M 6 172 M 6 169 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 12 378
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RSA Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 559,28 GBX
Last Close Price 459,70 GBX
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathleen Mary Shailer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC-18.72%6 172
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-21.47%32 094
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-9.89%31 258
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-18.15%28 746
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-38.46%27 213
SAMPO OYJ-12.26%22 201
