  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  RSA Insurance Group plc
  News
  Summary
    RSA   GB00BKKMKR23

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(RSA)
  Report
RSA Insurance : MORE THAN launches its mileage-based insurance product for 'low-miler' drivers

05/07/2021 | 05:38am EDT
  • New research from insurer MORE THAN uncovers two distinct driver types post-pandemic - low milers and higher milers.
  • One in six (17%) drivers predict using their cars less, even when restrictions fully lift, with nearly a quarter (24%) driving less miles for commuting.
  • An average of 1,044 miles fewer miles to be driven to and from work, compared to 2019, with those with finance and legal jobs anticipated to see the highest falls.

The pandemic has accelerated a long-term decline in the number of miles Brits drive according to car insurer MORE THAN, which today launches a new mileage-based car insurance product in response to the emergence of two distinct driver types - 'low mile' and 'higher mile' drivers.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, MORE THAN reveals that 17% of UK drivers expect to use their car less over the next year, compared to pre-pandemic levels, with respondents predicting more time spent at home (55%), relying more on online delivery services (28%) and permanent changes to their working patterns (26%) as key reasons behind them driving less in the future.

Nearly a quarter (24%) UK drivers said they will be driving less miles commuting to work compared to before the pandemic. On average, those saying they will drive less for commuting to work expect to be spending 75 fewer days[1] - or 1,044 fewer miles[2] - commuting per year compared to before the pandemic. Those working in financial and legal sectors expect to see the biggest falls in miles for their daily commute compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Changes to routine

Some changes to Brits' daily routines brought on by the pandemic, however, are here to stay. Of the 2,318 UK drivers surveyed by MORE THAN, one in four (25%) say they'll be using their cars less for running daily errands over the next year, while more than a fifth (21%) say they'll be driving less often for a weekly food shop. However, three in ten (30%) intend to drive more to visit family and friends, while 28% expect to use their cars for more one-off day and weekend trips.

The average number of miles Brits drive has seen a steady two-decade decline, with the latest UK National Travel Survey showing that the average miles driven fell from 9,200 miles in 2002 to 7,600 miles in 2018[3]. Looking ahead, UK drivers expect to drive an average of 5,926 miles in 2021, according to MORE THAN, down from an average of 7,018 miles in 2019.

Disclaimer

RSA Insurance Group plc published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 727 M 9 361 M 9 361 M
Net income 2021 471 M 655 M 655 M
Net cash 2021 198 M 276 M 276 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 4,94%
Capitalization 7 081 M 9 829 M 9 854 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 11 840
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RSA Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 655,62 GBX
Last Close Price 682,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 8,38%
Spread / Average Target -3,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Jones Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Non-Executive Chairman
Kathleen Mary Shailer Independent Non-Executive Director
Enrico Tommaso Cucchiani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC0.80%9 829
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC32.51%42 143
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.48%40 056
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION20.64%38 251
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.47%33 184
SAMPO OYJ15.27%26 561