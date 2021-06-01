RSA Insurance : Quote from Scott Egan on RSA takeover conclusion announcement

Takeover of RSA
RSA Insurance Group Plc was purchased by Tryg A/S and Intact Financial Corporation on 1st June 2021.
Click here for the announcement of this transaction, and here for more details about the takeover. Information about the businesses which were part of RSA Insurance Group Plc can be found here.
