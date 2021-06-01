Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RSA Insurance Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSA   GB00BKKMKR23

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(RSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RSA Insurance : Quote from Scott Egan on RSA takeover conclusion announcement

06/01/2021 | 07:24am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Takeover of RSA

RSA Insurance Group Plc was purchased by Tryg A/S and Intact Financial Corporation on 1st June 2021.

Click here for the announcement of this transaction, and here for more details about the takeover. Information about the businesses which were part of RSA Insurance Group Plc can be found here.

Disclaimer

RSA Insurance Group plc published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
07:37aRSA INSURANCE  : Takeover By Intact Financial, Tryg Becomes Effective
MT
07:24aRSA INSURANCE  : takeover conclusion announcement
PU
07:24aRSA INSURANCE  : Quote from Scott Egan on RSA takeover conclusion announcement
PU
05/31FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : RSA Insurance Group plc
DJ
05/28FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : RSA Insurance Group plc
DJ
05/27OVERCOMING RUFF TIMES : brits urged to “speak more dog” to help the ..
PU
05/26RSA INSURANCE  : Re-Registers As Private Company
MT
05/26FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : RSA Insurance Group plc
DJ
05/24FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : RSA Insurance Group plc
DJ
05/21FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : RSA Insurance Group plc
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 727 M 9 578 M -
Net income 2021 472 M 672 M -
Net cash 2021 198 M 282 M -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 7 160 M 10 173 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 11 840
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
RSA Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 659,82 GBX
Last Close Price 684,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 8,16%
Spread / Average Target -3,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Jones Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Non-Executive Chairman
Kathleen Mary Shailer Independent Non-Executive Director
Enrico Tommaso Cucchiani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC1.00%10 173
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC39.57%45 344
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION24.27%40 893
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.77%40 159
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.43%32 616
SAMPO OYJ12.93%26 424