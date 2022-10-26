Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. RSI International Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSY.H   CA74973R2072

RSI INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC.

(RSY.H)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05:00 2021-12-23 pm EST
0.0900 CAD   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARCpoint Inc. to Begin Trading on TSXV Venture Exchange

10/26/2022 | 11:42am EDT
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. 

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCpoint Inc. (TSXV:ARC) (the “Company” or “ARCpoint”), formerly RSI International Systems Inc., is pleased to announce that it has received the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for the previously announced reverse take-over transaction and the Company’s Class A Subordinate Voting Shares will commence trading at the opening of the market on Thursday, October 27, 2022 under the symbol “ARC”.

About ARCpoint Inc.

ARCpoint is a leading US-based franchise system providing drug testing, alcohol screening, DNA and clinical lab testing, corporate wellness programs, and employment and background screening, among other services. The Company is based in Greenville, South Carolina, USA. ARCpoint Franchise Group LLC, formed under the laws of the state of South Carolina in February 2005, is the franchisor of ARCpoint Labs and supports over 120 independently owned locations. ARCpoint sells franchises to individuals throughout the United States and provides support in the form of marketing, technology and training to new franchisees. ARCpoint Corporate Labs LLC develops corporate-owned labs committed to providing accurate, cost-effective solutions for customers, businesses and physicians. AFG Services LLC serves as the innovation center of the ARCpoint group of companies as it builds a proprietary technology platform and a physician network to equip all ARCpoint labs with best-in-class tools and solutions to better serve their customers. The platform also digitalizes and streamlines administrative functions such as materials purchasing, compliance, billing and physician services for ARCpoint franchise labs and other clients.

For more information, please contact:

ARCpoint Inc.
Jason Tong, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (604) 889-7827
E-mail: invest@arcpointlabs.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expected listing and timing for commencement of trading of the shares of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,11 M -0,08 M -0,08 M
Net cash 2021 5,01 M 3,68 M 3,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,32 M 2,42 M 2,44 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adam Ho President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam K. Wong Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Balic Independent Director
David N. Keys Independent Director
Margaux Le Merrer Account Manager-Inside Sales