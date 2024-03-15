S u i te 1 1 0 0 - 1 1 9 9 H a st i n g s S t . , Va n co uv e r, B r i t i s h C o l um b i a , V 6 E 3 T 5 , C a na d a

RT MINERALS CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD

Vancouver, B.C. - March 14, 2024 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") The Company would like to announce the appointment of Jia "Tony" Qian to the board of directors and the appointment of Alson Niu as CEO of the Company following the resignation of William Elston as CEO and Director

Mr. Qian is an entrepreneur renowned for his dedication to social impact and positive change. As the founder of StrayFaces, Mr. Qian has demonstrated a robust commitment to both social welfare and community involvement. StrayFaces, since its launch in 2019, has marked numerous milestones, notably surpassing seven figures in revenue, as a result of Mr. Qian's visionary leadership. The company has stayed true to its mission, benefiting countless individuals and stray animals, showcasing a genuine passion for effecting tangible, meaningful change in society.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Elston for his time on the board of directors and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About RT Minerals Corp. RTM is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company holds a 100% interest, largely royalty-free, in a portfolio of 12 rare earth element, gold and base metal properties in Ontario, Canada. The most prominent properties are:

