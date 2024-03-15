S u i te 1 1 0 0 - 1 1 9 9 H a st i n g s S t . , Va n co uv e r, B r i t i s h C o l um b i a , V 6 E 3 T 5 , C a na d a
RT MINERALS CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD
Vancouver, B.C. - March 14, 2024 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") The Company would like to announce the appointment of Jia "Tony" Qian to the board of directors and the appointment of Alson Niu as CEO of the Company following the resignation of William Elston as CEO and Director
Mr. Qian is an entrepreneur renowned for his dedication to social impact and positive change. As the founder of StrayFaces, Mr. Qian has demonstrated a robust commitment to both social welfare and community involvement. StrayFaces, since its launch in 2019, has marked numerous milestones, notably surpassing seven figures in revenue, as a result of Mr. Qian's visionary leadership. The company has stayed true to its mission, benefiting countless individuals and stray animals, showcasing a genuine passion for effecting tangible, meaningful change in society.
The Company would like to thank Mr. Elston for his time on the board of directors and wish him well in his future endeavours.
About RT Minerals Corp. RTM is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company holds a 100% interest, largely royalty-free, in a portfolio of 12 rare earth element, gold and base metal properties in Ontario, Canada. The most prominent properties are:
For more information on the Company please visit the company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.
On behalf of the Board and for further information contact:
Alson Niu
RT Minerals Corp. info@rtmcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release. Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward- looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities,
environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
