RT MINERALS : ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENTS

RT MINERALS CORP. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENTS

Vancouver, B.C. - August 24, 2021 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it proposes to undertake private placements to raise gross proceeds of up to $527,000 (the "Offering"). The Company proposes the sale of up to 2,500,000 non-flow-through units priced at $0.05 (the "NFT Units") to raise up to $125,000 and up to 6,700,000 flow-through units priced at $0.06 (the "FT Units") to raise up to $402,000. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.06 for a term of two years. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.06 for a term of two years. Insiders may subscribe for up to $100,000 of the Offering.

The Offering will be conducted under available exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation and participation in the Offering will be available to existing shareholders in qualifying jurisdictions in Canada in accordance with the provisions of BC Instrument 45-354 (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption") and similar provisions in other jurisdictions' securities legislation and will be available to persons in qualifying jurisdictions in Canada who have obtained advice as to the suitability of the investment from a person registered as an investment dealer in accordance with the provisions of BC Instrument 45-536 and similar provisions in other jurisdictions' securities legislation.

The Company has set a record date of August 24, 2021 for the purpose of determining shareholders entitled to participate in the Offering in reliance on the Existing Shareholder Exemption. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Offering should contact the Company as detailed below.

The proceeds from the sale of the flow-through portion of the Offering will be used for exploration activity on the Company's 100% optioned and/or owned Catharine Properties near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The proceeds from the sale of the non-flow-through portion of the Offering will be used to pay all contractual obligations owing by the Company, trade payables and for general working capital.

Finders' fees of 8% cash and 8% warrants exercisable at $0.07 per share for a two year term may be paid in connection with the Offering. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Donald (Dan) M. Clark, the President and CEO of the Company, comments: "The Company will primarily focus on stripping the gold bearing Green Carbonate Zone at surface and other known near surface targets as well as follow up drilling on the 100% optioned Link-Catharineproperty located 25 km SSE of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Link-Catharineproperty is contiguous to the 102 sq km of mineral claims acquired in June 2021 by the Company in this part of the Abitibi greenstone belt now totalling 104 sq km of mineral claims controlled by RTM. This entire region of the south-westernportion of the Abitibi