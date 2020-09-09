RT MINERALS : GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

1 1 0 0 - 5 9 5 H o w e S t r e e t , V a n c o u v e r , B C V 6 C 2 T 5
T ( 6 0 4 ) 6 8 1 - 3 1 7 0 , F ( 6 0 4 ) 6 8 1 - 3 5 5 2 , I N F O @ R T M C O R P . C O M
W W W . R T M C O R P . C O M
NEWS RELEASE
RT MINERALS CORP. GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS
Vancouver, B.C. - September 4, 2020 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFD) (the "Company") announces that it has granted 400,000 incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company that are exercisable at $0.08 per common share over a two year term, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donald (Dan) M. Clark
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
RT Minerals Corp.
Telephone: 604-681-3170
Fax: 604-681-3552
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
