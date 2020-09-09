RT MINERALS : GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

1 1 0 0 - 5 9 5 H o w e S t r e e t , V a n c o u v e r , B C V 6 C 2 T 5

T ( 6 0 4 ) 6 8 1 - 3 1 7 0 , F ( 6 0 4 ) 6 8 1 - 3 5 5 2 , I N F O @ R T M C O R P . C O M

W W W . R T M C O R P . C O M

NEWS RELEASE

RT MINERALS CORP. GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

Vancouver, B.C. - September 4, 2020 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFD) (the "Company") announces that it has granted 400,000 incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company that are exercisable at $0.08 per common share over a two year term, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donald (Dan) M. Clark

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.