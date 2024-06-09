BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German national soccer team has given private broadcaster RTL good TV ratings for its European Championship dress rehearsal. According to AGF Videoforschung, an average of 7.98 million people watched the 2:1 victory against Greece, with a market share of 33.45 percent. It was the most-watched program on Friday evening./dj/DP/he
7.98 million soccer fans tune in to RTL's European Championship dress rehearsal
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction