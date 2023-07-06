FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research cut its target price for RTL Group to 45 euros from 46 euros ahead of figures, but left its rating at "hold." The second quarter is likely to have been another difficult one for TV broadcasting groups, before growth should then pick up in the second half of the year thanks to low comparative figures, analyst Nizla Naizer wrote in a research note presented on Thursday. RTL is expected to have made 14 percent less advertising revenue. There are hardly any positive price drivers in sight for the stock, she added. The uncertain economic situation brings risks with it./tih/gl

