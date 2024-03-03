BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The comeback of Formula 1 on RTL attracted fewer viewers than before the one-year break. The reach on Saturday afternoon was only 1.90 million TV viewers on average. The private broadcaster still achieved a market share of 14.8 percent, which was above RTL's annual average. RTL last showed four races of the most important motorsport series in 2022, reaching an average of 2.53 million viewers.

By comparison, the biathlon broadcast on Saturday afternoon on ZDF averaged 2.91 million and a market share of 29.9 percent. ARD's "Sportschau" with the summary of the 24th match day of the German soccer league recorded 4.08 million viewers and 21.3 percent.

All 24 Formula 1 races are only available on the pay channel Sky, which had 0.43 million viewers for the season opener in Bahrain. RTL has secured sub-licenses from the pay-TV provider for a total of seven races this season. The next RTL broadcast is the Budapest Grand Prix on July 21. 2020 was the last time RTL showed all races./mrs/DP/he