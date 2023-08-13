BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The RTL Group starts this weekend with the first live broadcasts of the NFL. At the free-to-air TV station Nitro run two games of the preseason called preparation. The first game is on Saturday New York Jets against Carolina Panthers (10 pm). It will be followed on Sunday by New Orleans Saints against Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (7 p.m.).

Her first football assignment will be anchorwoman Jana Wosnitza, who has switched from Sport1. Commentators are Jan Stecker and Florian Schmidt-Sommerfeld, who are also new to the station.

Last year, the RTL Group surprisingly secured an extensive package of rights to the U.S. NFL professional league, thus replacing ProSiebenSat.1. According to its own information, the Koln-based broadcasting group offers around 80 live broadcasts per season on the free-to-air channels RTL and Nitro and the paid Internet portal RTL+.

The paid Internet channel DAZN also has an extensive NFL package. However, the preseason games are broadcast free of charge in the original US commentary via the NFL Game Pass option. The first game of the regular season is on September 8 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions./mrs/DP/he