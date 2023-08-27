BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - An Internet fraudster and two dead single women gave ZDF a narrow victory in the race for the highest ratings on Saturday night. With its now seventh episode, the crime series "In Wahrheit" was able to get more viewers in front of their screens than its competitors. A total of 4.32 million people (19.5 percent) wanted to watch the Saturday thriller with TV investigators Judith Mohn and Freddy Breyer. The World Championships in Athletics on the German public broadcaster Ersten landed close behind, with 4.26 million (19.2 percent).

Private station Sat.1 was far behind: The anniversary documentary "Return to Hogwarts - 20 Years of Harry Potter" was watched by 1.32 million (6.1 percent). RTL 's season finale of "Big Bounce - Die Trampolin Show" drew 850,000 viewers (3.9 percent).

Vox attracted 600,000 viewers to its show "Wir kaufen einen Zoo" (2.8 percent). The crime series "Navy CIS: L.A." on Kabel eins drew 590,000 viewers (2.7 percent). ZDFneo showed the Hollywood thriller "Das Netz" starring Sandra Bullock - 520,000 viewers (2.4 percent) tuned in. On RTLzwei, 450,000 (2.0 percent) tuned in for the first part of the teen movie classic "Eis am Stiel." The ProSieben show "Duell um die Welt" with comedian duo Joko and Klaas reached 290,000 people (1.6 percent)./tay/DP/he