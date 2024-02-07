LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - The NFL is very satisfied with its first year on RTL, according to head of Germany Alexander Steinforth. "For example, we have now had up to 1.5, 1.6 million people in front of the TV during the playoff games, and have had ratings of up to 25 percent in our core target group. Those are super-strong figures," Steinforth told the German Press Agency before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. "We are very, very satisfied, as is RTL."

The clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night (0:30 CET/RTL and DAZN) marks the end of the first NFL season with RTL as the rights holder for the German TV market. The Koln-based broadcasting group had acquired the rights after ProSiebenSat.1 had previously shown the NFL on German free TV./max/DP/zb