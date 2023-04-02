No result yet from the federal government on state press subsidies

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The introduction of direct financial support for German media houses by the state remains uncertain. The Federal Ministry of Economics told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Sunday that the house had "no jurisdiction" for a possible federal subsidy for the press. From the house of the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, Minister of State Claudia Roth (Greens), it was said that the responsibility for a possible funding is currently being clarified within the federal government.

For years, there has been talk about whether, due to falling circulation, increased costs and accelerated digital transformation, there should be aid to ensure that press diversity and the nationwide supply of newspapers and magazines are maintained in the country.

Both houses also published long-awaited expert reports dealing with the complex of press subsidies. The Ministry of Economic Affairs pointed out that its published study had been commissioned at the end of the last legislative period and that it did not adopt the conclusions. Further steps are not planned on the part of the Ministry.

The industry association BDZV interpreted this study as follows: "The report clearly shows that promoting delivery is necessary and makes sense," said Sigrun Albert, CEO of the Federal Association of Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers (BDZV). "We are counting on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to now decide very quickly on responsibility for the issue in the federal government and then immediately set the course for funding."

Newspaper and magazine publishers have been calling for government help for years. The minimum wage for delivery staff plays a role. In the last legislative period, millions in aid had already been considered - but the plans failed.

Scholz (SPD) had told publishers in the summer of 2022 that the Federal Ministry of Economics was examining a possible subsidy for regularly published press products. At the congress of local newspapers, the chancellor had also said at the time: "We want the nationwide supply of regularly published press to remain guaranteed, the federal government has agreed on that."

In the Bundesrat, several states increased pressure on the government last year. They pointed to the worsening economic situation of publishers, for example due to energy prices. The problem of paper shortages was also pointed out./rin/DP/jha